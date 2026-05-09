5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Rigatoni, According to Chefs

Chefs share top chain restaurants serving rich, satisfying rigatoni dishes

Rigatoni is a favorite for pasta lovers because its wide, ridged tubes are perfect for holding onto thick, hearty sauces and capturing ingredients in every bite. It’s especially well-suited for rich, comforting dishes, from slow-simmered meat sauces to cheesy baked pastas that stay firm and satisfying.

“A truly outstanding rigatoni dish is all about balance—perfectly cooked pasta with that ideal al dente bite, paired with a sauce that clings to every ridge and tube,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Whether it’s a rich tomato-based sauce, a silky cream, or a hearty meat ragù, the key is depth of flavor and harmony in every bite.” He adds, “When done right, rigatoni isn’t just pasta—it’s a comforting, satisfying experience that feels both rustic and refined.”

With that in mind, here are five chain restaurants where Chef Dennis says you can find some of the best rigatoni dishes worth ordering.

Carrabba’s

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Carrabba’s Rigatoni Martino is a delicious example of bold, Italian-American flavors done right.

“The combination of sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and a creamy sauce creates a rich, savory profile that coats the rigatoni perfectly. It’s the kind of dish that delivers comfort with a touch of indulgence,” says Chef Dennis.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s Rigatoni Alla Vodka strikes a balance between rich and smooth without feeling too heavy.

“The dish is all about that luscious, velvety sauce with just the right hint of acidity from the tomatoes,” Chef Dennis explains. “The vodka enhances the flavors without overpowering them, creating a smooth, well-rounded dish. Paired with perfectly cooked rigatoni, it’s a classic that never disappoints.”

Biaggi’s

The Rigatoni Bolognese at Biaggi’s has a slow-cooked flavor that feels hearty and authentic. The Bolognese sauce is rich with meat, tomatoes, and aromatics, creating a savory, slightly sweet depth that makes the dish especially satisfying.

According to Chef Dennis, the pasta has a “meat sauce that feels like it came straight from an Italian grandmother’s kitchen.” He explains, “The richness of the ragù combined with the sturdy rigatoni makes every bite deeply satisfying. It’s rustic, comforting, and full of authentic flavor.”

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s Rigatoni Abruzzi delivers a bold, slightly spicy kick that sets it apart from more traditional pasta dishes.

“The combination of grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, and a flavorful tomato sauce creates a vibrant, well-balanced plate,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a great choice when you want something hearty with a little extra personality.”

Brio

Brio is a sit-down Italian chain with locations in several states that aims to deliver a slightly elevated, date-night–friendly version of classic pasta and comfort dishes. It’s a go-to for Chef Dennis.

“Brio’s Pasta Brio is a celebration of robust, Italian-inspired ingredients coming together in one dish,” he says. “With tender pasta, savory chicken, roasted vegetables, and a rich sauce, it offers layers of flavor in every forkful. It’s satisfying, flavorful, and exactly what you’d expect from a well-crafted rigatoni dish.”