5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Roasted Chicken and Green Beans

These chains serve roasted chicken with green beans for a comforting meal.

After single-handedly being responsible for making the rotisserie chickens at Wegmans for nearly 5 years of my 9 years with the company throughout high school and college, it took me a solid year to be able to look at a rotisserie chicken again…let alone eat it. Fast forward quite a few years and now rotisserie chicken is a staple in my house. The juicy, roasted chicken with crispy skin feels like a warm hug on a cool day. For when you’re craving a comforting meal, these five chain restaurants have some delicious roasted chicken with a side of green beans.

Cracker Barrel

The Herb Roasted Chicken at Cracker Barrel is juicy and flavorful, a healthier choice than most on the Cracker Barrel menu. It comes with two sides, and of course, one of them can be the green beans. “This roasted chicken is served with your choice of two classic Cracker Barrel sides, such as mashed potatoes, green beans, or mac and cheese,” the website says. Of course, don’t forget to grab some cornbread or biscuits, as well. That’s a must!

801 Chophouse

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At 801 Chophouse, the quality is something the chain restaurant really values. Since they opened in the early 90s, they value serving the freshest ingredients, and that includes their Half Roasted Chicken. The roasted, juicy chicken comes with green beans, in addition to onions, red potato, campari tomato and a flavorful lemon butter sauce. Diners can also get a side of their French Green Beans loaded with caramelized onions and crispy bacon.

California Chicken Cafe

California Chicken Cafe has a wide range of rotisserie chicken meals, including anything from 1/4 of a chicken (2 legs & 1 thigh) with your choice of sides, to a whole chicken to feed the family. Although they don’t exclusively have green beans on the menu, there are plenty of green beans in the veggie soup (a blend of potatoes, celery, carrots, green beans, broccoli, squash, tomatoes, and onion).

Boston Market

Boston Market is known for their famous rotisserie chicken. The chicken is rubbed with a mixture of herbs, spices, and garlic, giving the chicken an intense flavor. “It’s all-natural, never frozen, and never disappoints,” the website says. The chicken is incredibly tender and perfectly paired with fresh baked cornbread and other sides, like green beans.

Cowboy Chicken

At Cowboy Chicken, the company truly values the natural flavor of the chicken. “The only thing you will find here is all-natural chicken that is fresh, never frozen, and slow roasted over real wood. For flavor that’s bold, simple and natural,” the company says. Grab one of their delicious rotisserie chicken dinners with green beans, rolls, and more.