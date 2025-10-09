5 Chains With the Best Roast Chicken, According to Chefs

Craving roasted chicken, but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen? While the dish isn’t challenging to make, it can be time-consuming and getting crispy skin, but juicy tender meat can be tricky, so going out for roasted chicken is the quickest and easiest option. However, not every chain gets it right. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their favorite go-tos when they’re not in the mood to cook.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris is known for their fine dining experience and top-notch steaks, but the upscale chain also delivers on roasted chicken.”Their stuffed chicken is delicious,” says Chef Josh Gadsden (Executive Chef of High Cotton | Charleston, SC). “It’s a double breast chicken, roasted with cheese and garlic herb butter–you can never go wrong with this.” Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs, agrees that Ruth’s Chris’ roasted chicken is a must-have. “Their high-heat broilers lock in moisture; the signature butter finish adds richness.”

Hillstone

Hillstone is another place that delivers a mouthwatering roasted chicken. “I freaking love the wood-fired rotisserie chicken with crushed herbs & apricot glaze,” says Chef/Co-Owner of Katsubo, Joe Nierstedt. “The sweetness from the apricots and the spice from the mustard balance each other out. It’s always juicy and perfectly cooked — and somehow every Hillstone is mind-bogglingly consistent.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse is praised for its quality steaks and lavish dining experience, but the chain also serves a delicious roasted chicken, according to Chef Kolby. “It’s expertly roasted crust with tender, juicy meat; high-end preparation like their steaks,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Beloved for its outstanding service, sophisticated atmosphere and high-quality ingredients, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse not only serves exceptional steak, but roasted chicken as well. According to Chef Kolby, the chicken is “Slow-roasted, well-seasoned, golden crust with moist interior; attention to detail ensures consistency.”

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical is a popular Florida chain that’s known for its signature fire-grilled chicken that’s marinated in a citrus sauce, fresh ingredients and Miami flair. “The chain is a much more affordable option but doesn’t lack any technique or flavor,” says Chef Kolby. “Latin-Caribbean citrus and herb marinade; slow-roasted to retain juicy meat.”