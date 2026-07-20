These restaurant chains still offer salad bars, from nostalgic buffets to gourmet Market Tables.

The restaurant salad bar was the norm in the 1980s and 1990s. The all-you-can-eat experience was beloved by people of all ages, extending past veggies, croutons, and salad dressings. Many of them had composed salads and soup, while others even included pizza, warm rolls, and pasta dishes. While many restaurants have since abandoned the salad bar, a handful are still operating. Here are 5 chain restaurants where the salad bar lives on, according to diners.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli offers a “Garden Fresh” salad bar where you can build your salad with a variety of ingredients, including greens, toppings, and dressings. Add protein, avocado, or soup for an extra charge. Some locations offer a self-serve salad bar, while others have a full-service alternative where they prepare your salad after you select the ingredients.

Sizzler

Sizzler‘s “Steak. Seafood. Salad. Sizzler,” was its go-to slogan back in the day and the salad bar was always a main draw. The restaurant maintains its nostalgic “unlimited salad bar” where guests can make their own salad or choose from prepared options. There is also a hot bar with unlimited wings, a taco bar, and a pasta bar, and a dessert bar. You can add the endless salad bar to any steak or seafood entree for an additional fee, or you can also order just the unlimited salad bar as your primary meal.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral buffet experience includes homestyle favorites and an extensive salad bar with a “variety of fresh veggies, fresh fruits, meats, cheeses, crackers, dressings, and additional toppings” and “Manager’s Choice of daily featured prepared salads,” including Seafood Salad.

Fogo de Chão

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My favorite bougie salad bar is at Fogo de Chão. While the Brazilian steakhouse is best known for its churrasco, which can get quite pricey, the salad bar, aka the “Market Table,” is available a la carte and surprisingly affordable given the gourmet offerings. You can make your own salad or choose from composed options, like Caesar, Crispy Chickpea Kale Salad, Greek Salad, Sesame Black Bean Pasta, Beet Tartare, or Quinoa Tabouleh, or also enjoy charcuterie.

Pizza Hut

The classic Pizza Hut salad bar is a nostalgic favorite. While most traditional dine-in “Red Roof” restaurants have transitioned to carryout-only models, Pizza Hut recently renovated several locations, dubbing them Pizza Hut Classic restaurants, which feature the iconic salad bar and lunch buffet.