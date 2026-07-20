From molten cakes to coconut cream pie, these steakhouse desserts are worth saving room for.

I love dining at steakhouses and look forward to it all, including the initial bread basket when you sit down, the salads and apps, entrees and sides, and especially, the desserts. For whatever reason, steakhouses take the final course very seriously, offering some of the most delicious cheesecake, tarts, sundaes, and chocolate cakes. Where can you get the best steakhouse sweet treats? Here are 5 steakhouse chains where the desserts steal the show, according to diners.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn has a few next-level desserts that keep diners coming back time and again. The molten chocolate cake, “rich, dark chocolate cake with a warm, molten fudge center,” is delicious, finished with chocolate and caramel sauce. “I prefer Longhorn,” writes one diner, citing that “its BIGGER” than most others. “My nephews want molten lava cake once in a while and we drop by Longhorn for it.” During a recent trip I ordered the Chocolate Stampede, which is basically a sampler of all things chocolate. It comes with six different kinds of chocolate, paired with two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. It’s honestly big enough for a huge table to share.

Outback Steakhouse

The Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is a legendary chocolate dessert at Outback, an “extra-generous pecan brownie topped with rich vanilla ice cream, our warm chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings and whipped cream,” the chain writes. The Triple-Layer Carrot Cake is a favorite of those who shy away from chocolate. “Moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing,” the menu reads.

The Capital Grille

I will die on the hill that The Capital Grille has the best desserts ever. During a recent dining experience, the manager brought out a tray so I could sample them all. It was hard to choose a favorite, but the cheesecake is one of the best I’ve ever had, a Brûléed New York-style cheesecake, served with seasonal berries. The Coconut Cream Pie, a seriously decadent version with a flaky crust filled with coconut cream and topped with fresh whipped cream, served with a housemade sugar cookie tuile, is another hit. “That is truly one of the best desserts I have ever had. Absolutely perfect after a steak and bottle of Quintessa,” a Facebooker attests. “It is the best dessert on the menu! Don’t get me wrong, the cheesecake is fabulous as well,” another added. “The best thing I’ve had in my mouth Everrrr!” a third said.

Del Frisco’s

Del Frisco’s also has delectable desserts, including its famous Coconut Cream Pie, which features a thick, custardy coconut filling, a sweet vanilla wafer crust, a massive mound of whipped cream, and is topped with shaved white chocolate and toasted coconut. According to diners, it is the ultimate gourmet treat. However, you can’t go wrong with its signature dessert, the famous Warm Butter Cake, served with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.

Fogo de Chao

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It can be challenging to make it to dessert after eating heaps of meat and delicious sides at Fogo de Chao. However, try to, because the Brazilian steakhouses’ Molten Chocolate Cake, served warm with a gooey, chocolate fudge center with vanilla ice cream and rich chocolate ganache, it’s so good you won’t regret the extra calories.