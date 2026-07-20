These chains serve Nashville hot chicken that fans rave about, from mild heat to fiery Reaper-level spice.

Some like it hot, especially when it comes to chicken. Nashville hot chicken is considered the spiciest fried chicken, originating in the Southern city. It is usually made by brining, frying, and then brushing the bird with a spicy paste made from hot oil and a fiery Nashville hot seasoning. If you can’t take the heat, many chains offer varying spice levels, from mild or no spice to heat so intense they have to issue a disclaimer. Where can you get the most delicious Nashville hot chicken? Here are 5 restaurant chains fans say have the best Nashville hot chicken.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken specializes in spicy chicken. “Hattie B’s is pretty amazing for being the big chain place Nashville is known for. They’re very consistent,” one Redditor writes. “I’ve had every nashville hot chicken in the book and Hattie Bs is spectacular,” another Redditor declares. The Nashville Hot Chicken Fried Sandwich is a favorite, featuring a “boneless, skinless chicken breast fried to perfection and spiced your way,” the menu reads. It is served on a toasted bun with the restaurant’s “Nashville Comeback Sauce” and Kosher pickles.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken is a quickly growing chain spicing up everything from chicken chunks and fingers to mozzarella squares. Everything can be ordered according to your spice preference, ranging from no spice to “Reaper,” a level so intense it comes with a disclaimer. There are also “saucy bites” that are slathered in sauce. “Dave’s Hot Chicken did not disappoint! We got the Dave’s Bites with fries. The chicken bites were tender and flavorful,” writes a Facebooker. “The last time I had the reaper, I considered going to the hospital. I got through the eating part, but I felt like I was going to die during the digestion part. I would not wish that experience on my worst enemy,” one person wrote.

Joella’s Hot Chicken

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joella’s Hot Chicken is one of the hottest, as in spiciest, regional chains. “This is the Fire-In-Da-Hole heat level. Made with Carolina Reapers. This was painfully spicy. Like after the second bite I had to take a break. Took like 10 minutes to calm down. Delicious though. The next heat level down is Ghost pepper and was more my level. Lots of heat, but not unbearable like the top one,” one Redditor said. “That is hands down my favorite chicken spot and fire in da hole is hard to eat. The chicken and sides are top notch,” another agreed.

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz opened in Los Angeles in 2018 and now has several locations in California. The Angry Chickz Nashville hot chicken sandwich is a major hit. The chain, famous for its spicy tenders, lets guests customize their heat level from “Country” to “Angry,” ensuring a tailored experience for every taste. The sandwich order comes with two hot chicken sliders with slaw, pickles, and fries

Asad’s Hot Chicken

Asad’s, a smaller but quickly growing Philly chain, serves up some of the most scorching fried chicken meals in the Northeast. “Asads is the best,” one Redditor declares, while another calls it “pretty tasty.” Customize your slider with six spice options, ranging from No Spice to Scorchin’. “There’s 5 heat levels, ranging from no spice to reaper. I went for “hot” which is the level in the middle. It was a good level of spice, the kind that makes your nose water a little but doesn’t overwhelm the food. The chicken itself was cooked perfectly: juicy and tender meat with a crispy breaded outside,” a Yelper said.