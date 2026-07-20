4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lobster Grilled Cheese, According to Diners

Satisfy your comfort food cravings with this decadent, cheesy seafood sandwich.

Lobster grilled cheese is a decadent, delicious sandwich that always feels incredibly indulgent, especially at restaurants where they don’t skimp on the lobster. The combination of tender, sweet lobster and savory, melty cheese has no business being as additive as it is, but sometimes this combo is the only thing that will hit the spot. The lobster has to be fresh as can be and perfectly cooked for this sandwich to work, and luckily quite a few spots get it right: Here are four chains with some of the best lobster grilled cheese.

Grater Grilled Cheese

The Lobster Grilled Cheese at Grater Grilled Cheese is a delicious sandwich with cheese, butter fried lobster, “krab”, and a signature Pale Ale beer chipotle aioli. “Build the grilled cheese of your dreams?! Yes please! I customized my grilled cheese with pesto aioli, arugula, tomato, onions, mushrooms, and lobster/krab. It was huge! It was pretty cheesy, and the aioli sauce made it so tasty!” one fan said.

Lobster & Beer

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Lobster & Beer has several fan-favorite items on the menu, including the Lobster Grilled Cheese made with gruyere and cheddar jack, and the Lobster Quesadilla. “I love this little spot as my family is from Cape Cod so I love lobster,” one diner said. “The lobster grilled cheese and tomato soup is amazing.”

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has a delicious Lobster Grilled Cheese on the menu. “What a fantastic find! From the perfectly seasoned clam chowder to the indulgent lobster grilled cheese, every item on the menu is a winner,” one diner said. “You can really taste the freshness of the lobster, clearly sourced with care.”

Happy Lobster

The Lobster Grilled Cheese at Happy Lobster is a must-have, fans say. “I ordered the lobster grilled cheese and fries. When I opened the wrapper, the angels were already humming. Looked delicious. I took one bite and was in instant HEAVEN. Flavorful and so good!” one diner raved.