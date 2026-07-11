5 Best Store-Bought Macaroni Salads, According to Shoppers

Complete your next summer cookout with these top-rated favorites.

Macaroni salad is a popular side dish, especially during the summer when it’s a must-have at any cookout and BBQ. This creamy, fresh salad perfectly balances out the heavier burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and more, and some are so good they’re practically a meal in themselves. If you don’t have the time or inclination to make this salad from scratch, there are some very impressive options in the refrigerated section of your local market: Here are five of the best store-bought macaroni salads shoppers love.

Signature Select Classic Macaroni Salad

Signature Select Classic Macaroni Salad has the perfect balance of creamy dressing and crispy, fresh vegetables. “This is a delicious store bought salad! It’s a family fav and so convenient!This is a delicious store bought salad! It’s a family fav and so convenient!” one shopper said.

Freshness Guaranteed Original Macaroni Salad

Freshness Guaranteed Original Macaroni Salad has great taste and texture, fans say. “The salad tasted like homemade,” one Walmart shopper said. “The macaroni was firm, yet done perfectly al dente. It was creamy, not too much dressing. It fed us multiple portions.”

Reser’s Macaroni Salad

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Reser’s Macaroni Salad is a hit with shoppers who rave about the creamy taste and top quality of this ready-to-go salad. “Basic enough to be creative with adding extra ingredients but does well on its own,” one Vons customer said. “My favorite side dish for hot dogs & hamburgers,” another commented.

Sprouts Macaroni Salad

Sprouts Macaroni Salad is another excellent option shoppers love. “I can’t get enough of it. It truly is one of the best store bought salads and I come from up north with all the Italian deli’s,” one fan raved in the reviews.

Freshness Guaranteed Amish Macaroni Salad

Freshness Guaranteed Amish Macaroni Salad is made with elbow macaroni and a sweet-tart mayonnaise dressing. “The Amish macaroni salad is fantastic,” one Walmart shopper said. “Most macaroni salads bother my stomach because of too much sweet peppers within. I love the shredded carrots.”