7 Restaurant Chains With Fried Fish That’s Hot, Crispy, and Golden

These popular spots serve crispy, golden fish dinners and tacos.

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If you want to keep the Friday fish fry tradition alive all week long, there are plenty of restaurants that serve beautifully crispy, perfectly fried fish that diners love. Whether traditional whitefish fish and chips plates or catfish dinners, these spots have the entire process down to an art, from serving only the freshest quality fish to the perfect seasonings, breadings, and batters. If you’re craving fried fish bursting with flavor, crispy on the outside and tender and flaky on the inside, here are seven restaurant chains that get it right every time.

Del Taco

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos are one of the best options for fast food you can get. “Our go-to is the beer-battered fish tacos! Super crispy and light without being too oily,” one fan said.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is crispy and delicious, second only to the seasonal walleye sandwich. “Culvers is my FAVORITE fast food! I love the Cod and Walleye when it’s available. I also love the shrimp, pork tenderloin and beef pot roast,” one diner said.

Farmer Boys

The 3pc Fish & Fries at Farmer Boys is an old-school, authentic fish and chips option made with beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets and crispy fries. “I just ate the most awesome fish and chips. Whatever batter they use is great,” one fan raved.

Eat My Catfish

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It doesn’t get fresher or crispier than the delicious catfish offerings at Eat My Catfish. “Eat My Catfish was delicious. The hush puppies weren’t overdone or soggy, the fish was good and crispy (I ordered it extra crispy), and the slaw tasted homemade,” one diner said.

Ivar’s Acres of Clams

Ivar’s Acres of Clams has exceptionally crispy Cajun Salmon ‘n Chips and Alaska Halibut ‘n chips on the menu. “We had fish and chips which were also very good. I had the parmesan, truffle french fries with the fish and chips and they were so good that i could not add ketchup to them,” one fan shared.

Legal Sea Foods

The Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich at Legal Sea Foods is a fan-favorite menu item. “Solid spot for seafood. Got the fried shrimp, chicken sandwich, tuna burger, and mussels for an app. All were solid,” one diner said.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The crispy fish tacos at Rubio’s Coastal Grill are outstanding. “Pleasantly surprised by how delicious the fish tacos are! Both the original and the Mahi were very good,” one fan said.