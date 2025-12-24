5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches, According to Diners

These sausage and peppers hit the same comfort-food notes as Italian classics.

Sausage and peppers is one of those classic combos that just goes together perfectly, and is more commonly found in Italian restaurants. Whether it’s on pasta, pizza, or an amazing sub, this hearty and delicious combo is always a good idea (especially during the colder months when you need some comfort food). If you’re craving really good sausage and pepper and don’t have access to a great Italian eatery, there are plenty of chains with menu options that will hit the spot. Here are five chain restaurants with the best sausage and peppers, according to diners.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s Italian Beef & Sausage Combo (char-grilled, flavorful Italian pork sausage topped with homemade, slow-roasted Italian beef on freshly baked Turano French bread and topped with oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers) is a fan-favorite menu item. “It may not look like much, but this Portillo’s beef/sausage combo- dipped and double hot is a thing of absolute beauty,” one diner shared. “I’m gonna need to find a clone recipe, because it’s been far too long without this specific deliciousness in my life.”

PepperJax Grill

The Sausage Philly at PepperJax Grill is made with Spicy Italian sausage, served with a choice of grilled and/or fresh peppers and other vegetables and three slices of Swiss/American cheese on an authentic hoagie roll. “The portions are generous, the food comes out quick, and the flavors hit exactly the way you want them to. Perfect for a hearty, crave-worthy meal!” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bellacino’s

The Stromboli Grinder at Bellacino’s is made with Italian sausage, cheese, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers, & banana pepper rings. “I can not say enough about this restaurant. No matter what you pick from the menu, you won’t be disappointed. The Grinders and bread are absolutely delicious,” one diner raved.

Piada Street Italian Food

Piada Street Italian Food has plenty of make-your-own sausage and pepper options, plus the Chef’s Favorite Piada: Spicy diavolo sauce, romaine, mozzarella, sweet peppers, spicy ranch, and of course, Italian sausage as the protein. “I love the concept that Piada has absolutely nailed: Italian Street Food. That means all the components of what one would eat in Italy but you can mix and match and make your own invention,” one diner said.

Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has a delicious Sausage and Peppers Sub made with sautéed bell peppers, onions, melted mozzarella cheese and our house marinara sauce. Diners also rave about the sausage toppings and green peppers on their many pizza and pasta options. “This place has been around for a long time and my family loves to come here. We definitely come here a couple of times out of the year, if we don’t dine in then we order take out,” one diner said.