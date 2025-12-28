4 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Best Short Ribs

From slow-smoked BBQ to Korean-style galbi, these chains deliver fork-tender short ribs.

Slow cooked short ribs are one of the most delicious cuts of meat when cooked correctly—the long braising or roasting process results in incredibly tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef well worth waiting for. Marinated beef short ribs are also a very popular choice at any Korean BBQ spot, where the beef is served in thin slices that have unparalleled taste and texture. If you’re craving this special meal, some chain restaurants are famous for this savory, indulgent dish. Here are four chain restaurants with excellent beef short ribs.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers Beef Short Ribs from Friday-Sunday. “We’re doing Beef Short Ribs the right way: slow-smoked over oak for 6 hours until it’s juicy and tender. Served with a side of Dr Pepper glaze,” is how the chain describes its ribs. The restaurant is also famous for its St. Louis-style Spare Ribs, which are hand-rubbed with Dave’s secret blend of spices and pit-smoked for 3 – 4 hours over a smoldering hickory fire. Then slathered with Sweet & Zesty® over an open flame to seal in the Famous flavor with a crispy, caramelized coating.

Genwa Korean BBQ

The beef short ribs (Galbi) at Genwa Korean BBQ are outstanding, made from Prime Black Angus short ribs marinated in house special sauce. “If you like galbi, you won’t find a better one in LA. This is one of the pricier places, but totally worth it,” one diner said. “Bulgogi is second to Parks and spicy chicken bulgogi is delicious as well. Side dishes here are great as well.”

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung serves up a delicious Steamed Soup with Bone-in Beef Short Ribs. This “soul-warming soup for rainy days” is a light and delicious steamed beef broth with tender slices of beef short ribs. The restaurant also has a very popular Braised Beef Noodle Soup containing house-made egg noodles. “Our Braised Beef Soup is carefully cooked for hours to bring out its signature mildly spicy and aromatic flavors. Topped with blanched baby bok choy for a pop of color and crunch,” the famous Dim Sum chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gen Korean BBQ House

Gen Korean BBQ House has two short rib options on the menu: Premium Marbling Center Cut Marinated Short Rib, and Gen Signature Yangyum Galbi, which is a marinated beef bone-in short rib. “Brisket was paper-thin and buttery, the marinated short rib was legit, and everything came out fresh and hot,” one happy diner said.