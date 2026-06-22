4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Shrimp Po’ Boys, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving shrimp po’ boys with Gulf Coast flavor and texture.

Originating in New Orleans, a shrimp po’ boy classic is typically served on crusty French bread and piled high with fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and mayonnaise or remoulade. It delivers a special combination of crispy, flavorful fried shrimp, made with simple ingredients, that you can’t get from other sandwiches. What sets a great shrimp po’ boy apart is the contrast of textures and flavors: crunchy shrimp, soft bread, fresh vegetables, and a tangy sauce all in one bite. While you can find shrimp po’ boys outside of Louisiana, not every chain gets it right. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, to share her favorite chain restaurants with crave-worthy versions.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has built a loyal following for dishes like fried shrimp, seafood platters, gumbo, and po’ boys, along with a lively atmosphere that feels more like a local seafood restaurant than a typical chain. “Pappadeaux does the sit-down po’ boy properly,” says Sullivan. “Large Gulf shrimp, perfectly fried, on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade. The shrimp quality is the difference — you’re tasting actual shrimp, not filler.” She adds, “For a special occasion po’ boy, this is the order.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co is a fun, family-friendly atmosphere and seafood-focused menu built around shrimp dishes. Fans appreciate the casual coastal vibe, generous portions, and the restaurant’s connection to the film Forrest Gump, which adds a unique appeal to the dining experience. Sullivan says the po-boy is a must-try. “The po’boy is packed with crispy fried shrimp, fresh toppings and a flavorful sauce on a soft roll, delivering the crunchy-creamy contrast that makes the sandwich so satisfying,” she explains. “You’ll also appreciate the generous size, and you won’t leave hungry.”

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

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With locations in 12 states, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has generated a lot of buzz for its Louisiana-inspired menu and authentic Cajun flavors. The chain offers a seafood po’boy with a choice of boom boom shrimp, fried shrimp or fried catfish. served with tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo and fries, and Sullivan raves about it. “Its shrimp po’ boy stands out for its crispy fried shrimp, fresh toppings, and soft French bread, delivering the classic combination of textures and flavors that fans of the New Orleans favorite crave,” she explains.

The Chimes

The Chimes is a Louisiana-based small chain with four locations that earns high praise for its fun, lively college atmosphere and good food. “The Chimes stays true to Louisiana-style po’boy execution: crispy fried Gulf shrimp, crusty French bread, and classic toppings that balance richness with acidity,” says Sullivan. “Plus, it’s a great value–the portions are huge.”