4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed Shells, According to Chefs

Chefs share where to find stuffed shells and similar pasta dishes.

Stuffed shells are the kind of comfort food that never gets old—tender pasta filled with creamy cheese and baked in rich tomato sauce until bubbling hot. While the dish has long been a fan favorite, it’s surprisingly hard to find on chain restaurant menus in 2026. The reason comes down to practicality: stuffed shells are more labor-intensive than other pasta dishes, and many chains have shifted toward simpler formats. Still, a few restaurants continue to serve them, while others offer similar stuffed pasta dishes that deliver the same comforting appeal. To find the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, to share the top picks.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is the one chain that serves true stuffed shells. “Maggiano’s treats stuffed shells like the serious Italian-American dish it is,” says Chef Melanie. “The filling is richer, the marinara has a genuine body, and the portion is sized for sharing.” She adds, “This is the version I’d order if I wanted to remind myself what the dish is actually supposed to taste like.”

Fazoli’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fazoli’s had stuffed shells, but only as a limited-time menu that ended Feb 2, 2026. “Fazoli’s stuffed shells leaned into classic comfort with a slightly indulgent, fast-casual twist,” Chef Melanie explains. “The dish featured large pasta shells filled with a rich, creamy cheese blend—typically ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan—then baked in marinara and topped with additional melted cheese.” No word yet on whether the chain will bring the dish back, but we can only hope.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill — Pomodoro Tortellacci

Romano’s Macaroni Grill doesn’t offer stuffed shells, but does serve Pomodoro Tortellacci, which features tortellacci stuffed with a four-cheese blend and served with imported pomodorina and charred tomato. “While not traditional stuffed shells, this dish delivers a similar cheesy, saucy experience,” Chef Melanie says.

Olive Garden — Four-Cheese Manicotti with Marinara

The Four-Cheese Manicotti with Marinara is similar to stuffed shells. However, the dish has tube-shaped pasta instead of shells, filled with ricotta and baked in marinara, and it’s a steal. The meal is currently featured as part of the chain’s Buy One, Take One promotion. According to Chef Melanie, “This is a deliciously close alternative to stuffed shells with the same baked, cheese-filled appeal.”