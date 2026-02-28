7 Chain Restaurants Where Burgers Cost Around $10 or Less

These chains still serve burgers near the $10 mark.

Remember when ordering a hamburger was a cost-effective option for dining out? As beef prices have risen, finding an affordable yet delicious burger has become rare. Luckily, there are some chain restaurants where you can still enjoy a good old American burger and fries for around $10. Here are 7 chain restaurants where burgers cost around $10.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s burger prices typically range from approximately $10 to over $20, with many signature, hand-crafted burgers and fries priced between $16 and $20. A regular hamburger is $13.99. Currently, the new O-M-Cheese Burger is available for $11.99. The super melty burger is served in a sizzling skillet of molten queso, and a blend of Cheddar cheeses, with the juicy, all-beef burger topped with American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, and spicy honey mustard, and served with classic fries.

TGI Fridays

While most burgers at TGI Fridays cost over $10, the chain offers a limited TGI Meal Deals menu starting at $9.99 that includes an entree, side, and drink. One option is the cheeseburger. Check your local restaurant for availability and pricing.

Perkins Restaurant

Perkins is serious about offering value to diners. It regularly runs a burger deal, which is currently on. The $10.99 burger, fries, and pie combo, sometimes dubbed the Great American Burger Trio, comes with a cheeseburger, fries, and a slice of your choice of pie. “Had it today for lunch. Brought half home for dinner! Plenty of food/excellent deal!!” writes a diner.

Cracker Barrel

If you dine at Cracker Barrel Monday through Friday, take advantage of the country chain’s Meals for Two deal for $19.99. It includes a shared appetizer or dessert and two entrées, including The Barrel Cheeseburger and The Breakfast Burger.

Bob Evans

Over at Bob Evans, you can enjoy a cheeseburger and a side any time of the day for $11.99. Or, if you can order off the kids’ menu, there is a cheeseburger meal for $6.79.

Red Robin (lunch deals)*

As part of Red Robin’s $9.99 Big Yummm Deal, you can enjoy a whole burger meal for under $10. It includes either a Red’s Double Burger or Haystack Double Burger with a bottomless side and a beverage.

Waffle House

Waffle House is most famous for breakfast, but you can't beat the 24-hour-a-day restaurant's burger deals. Get a Waffle House Angus Beef Quarter Pound Hamburger (4 oz) with Lettuce, Tomato & Grilled Onions, served on a Grilled Bun for $5.20, or a double for $8.75.