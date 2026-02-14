7 Best Hamburgers at Chain Steakhouses, According to Diners

Diners say these steakhouse burgers rival the steaks.

As a foodie and someone who actually gets paid to eat, I have a few things to say about the steakhouse hamburger. First, some of the best burgers I’ve had in my life have been at swanky steakhouses. Usually, these restaurants use only high-grade meat, so the patties are always top-notch. Second, they usually offer more value than other items on the menu. And third, did I mention they are darn delicious? If you aren’t sure where to order a burger, here are the 7 best hamburgers at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Del Frisco’s Grille Burger

Del Frisco’s Grille’s Dry-Aged Steakhouse Burger is a favorite, made with a blend of Angus chuck and brisket, melted onions, sharp white cheddar, and mustard honey aioli. There is also a Grille Cheeseburger with double-stacked beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, sloppy sauce, tomato, and pickles.

Mastro’s Steakhouse Burger

The Mastro’s Steakhouse Grilled Prime Burger on the lunch menu is a juicy, upscale steakhouse-style beef burger that lives up to the hype. The Grilled Prime Burger, $26, is not to be missed. It came out “clean, juicy, seasoned, and stacked right,” El Gordo Foodie exclaims in a video review of the item. “Straight up quality burger.”

The Capital Grille Burger

The steak at The Capital Grille is unparalleled. However, I have been known to order the Grille’s Signature Cheeseburgeron occasion. The patty, an exclusive blend of Pat LaFrieda beef, is topped with caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère, and shallot aioli, and is just $27 on the lunch menu – a lot less than the steak.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Burger

Ruth’s Chris Steak House takes beef seriously, even with its burgers, using prime beef for the patties. And, unlike other steakhouses, where the decadent burgers cost over $20, on “Burger Thursday,” you can get the chain’s signature RBar Burger with chips for around $16 in the bar area. “This is the definition of food porn. Perfection,” says a diner about the burger.

Fleming’s Prime Burger

On Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar’s bar menu, the burger is a trademark item. The Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse Burger is made with a signature beef blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, bacon, red onion confit, Campari tomato, iceberg lettuce, and Fleming’s butter pickles, served with French fries for $22.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Houston’s

Houston’s has one of the best burgers. It is one of the juiciest and tastiest on the market, served on a freshly baked bun. I’ve never regretted ordering it, even though there are lots of other items I love. It also comes with shoestring fries that are to die for.

The Palm Restaurant

Over at The Palm, the Classic Burger at the old-school steakhouse is worth ordering. The juicy patty is topped with your choice of premium cheese, aged cheddar, Gouda, Muenster, or Danish blue cheese, and is melty, deliciousness. There is also a delicious Bunless Burger served with sautéed spinach, red wine onions, and crispy fried prosciutto, with a mixed green salad.