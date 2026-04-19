5 Chain Restaurants Where the Roasted Turkey is Actually Carved 

These chain restaurants serve roasted turkey carved fresh for diners.

Although it’s hard to find some tableside carved options nowadays, there are plenty of opportunities to see your turkey carved right in front of you in various dining situations or buffets. Knowing that the turkey is freshly cooked, roasted, and made with love, makes it taste that much better, and watching it carved in front of you is part of the experience. Here are five chain restaurants where the turkey is basically carved table side, but at least right in front of you.

Perkins

At Perkins, customers can enjoy freshly sliced, oven roasted Butterball turkey breast and stuffing beyond Thanksgiving. Their turkey is seasoned with a flavorful sage stuffing, coated in a savory gravy and served with cranberry sauce and two sides.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans regularly has their slow roasted turkey and stuffing, and customers can taste the attention to detail. The slow roasted turkey is cooked for hours with a flavorful combination of spices and herbs. In addition to the dressing, it comes with a hearty gravy, tart cranberry relish, dinner rolls, and two sides.

Golden Corral

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Golden Corral has a wide range of hand carved, delicious meats and sides available daily, including the carved bone in turkey. Carved on the spot, enjoy the tender, freshly sliced turkey with some delicious gravy and all the sides they have to offer.

Black Bear

At Black Bear, roasted turkey is a popular dish among diners. Customers get 8 ounces of perfectly cooked, juicy roasted turkey breast coated in a savory gravy with a side of cranberry sauce. It’s only available at specific times, so keep that in mind (Monday-Friday after 4pm and Saturday & Sunday beginning at noon).

Charlie the Butcher

Charlie the Butcher is best known for their hot roast beef sandwiches, particularly their beef on weck sandwiches served with fresh horseradish. A lesser known fact is that they also have fresh roasted turkey carved right in front of you. For their roast turkey sandwiches, they use juicy all-white turkey breast meat with lettuce and tomato. Add a side of their cranberry orange relish to mix with mayonnaise, the perfect condiment for the roast turkey sandwich.