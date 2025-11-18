7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Thanksgiving Turkey

Cooking a whole Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner can be overwhelming, but what if you could outsource the most tricky part—the turkey? Many restaurant chains are offering a whole precooked turkey that just needs to be warmed up, leaving customers the freedom to focus on their sides and dessert and taking a huge amount of work out of the day itself. If you want to have a stress-free holiday, here are seven restaurant chains where the holiday turkey is worth serving up at home.

Popeyes

Popeyes Cajun Turkey is a precooked ready-to-go whole turkey diners can heat and serve as part of their holiday dinner. Don’t forget to use a top-quality thermometer (like one of these excellent choices from MEATER which are on sale right now) to make sure your turkey warms up to the right temperature.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s heat and serve Thanksgiving Feasts have a full Turkey Dinner including two roasted turkey breasts and a number of delicious sides. “Our Heat & Serve meals are available while supplies last so we encourage ordering as soon as possible. 24-hour notice required for orders, and payment is due at the time of the order,” the chain says.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. has a lovely Turkey Holiday Celebration Feast to take all the stress out of entertaining, and feeds up to 10 people. “Bring holiday comfort to the table with our new tender roasted turkey and homestyle stuffing. Served with three seasonal sides of your choice, a dozen biscuits, and two whole pies to finish the meal on a sweet note,” the chain says.

Denny’s

Denny’s just brought back its Holiday Turkey Bundles for Thanksgiving. Guests can enjoy tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli, or creamy mac and cheese. Guests can also order Denny’s pecan and pumpkin pies whole or by the slice for the perfect holiday dessert.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a Slow-Roasted Farmhouse Turkey Feast that serves eight people. Each order contains slow-roasted turkey, bread & celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, freshly baked rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, pumpkin bread, and pumpkin pie. Just heat and enjoy!

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has some excellent options for holiday meals to-go, including the Roasted Turkey Feast. “Each meal includes a variety of traditional sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a whole pie,” the chain says. Guests can also choose a Glazed Ham or Bone-In Pork Roast option if turkey doesn’t appeal.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze is offering guests a take-home Thanksgiving Family Bundle, which includes four Thanksgiving Dinner entrées & four slices of Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake. Those who want to eat-in can enjoy sliced turkey slow-cooked in jerk seasoning and topped with housemade gravy, served with green beans, brioche stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and your choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes.