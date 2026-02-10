5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Breakfast Platters Piled High With Bacon and Eggs

These chains serve huge bacon-and-egg platters diners say are filling enough to share.

Bacon and eggs is one of the most popular breakfast combos you can choose at any decent restaurant or diner, but some chains definitely make this menu item special. No one wants sad thin bacon or liquid eggs, but too many eateries offer meagre portions instead of big hearty platters. When it comes to eggs and bacon so generously portioned diners will be full for hours, the following restaurants are infamous for big platters of excellent quality breakfast. Here are five chain restaurants where the bacon and eggs could easily be shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner fans love the giant plates of food served up at the chain, especially the incredible breakfasts. The Big Bacon Breakfast is a perfect example of this, consisting of six slices of thick-cut bacon, three eggs served any style, two homemade biscuits, and if that’s not enough, a choice of side. With sides like hash browns, country potatoes, fruit, and more to choose from, that’s a hefty plate.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for huge portions, and the breakfast platters and skillets are no exception. The Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole is a fan-favorite item made with thick-sliced bacon, scrambled eggs, and Colby cheese layered with a griddled double portion of signature hashbrown casserole. This large portion of food is then topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, and served with warm buttermilk biscuits.

Perkin’s American Food Co.

Perkin’s American Food Co. doesn’t skimp on its generous breakfast platters, like the Triple Egg Dare Ya: This breakfast includes three eggs, three Applewood smoked bacon strips, three sausage links, two made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, two slices of French toast and a choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. They are not messing around!

First Watch

The Trif-Fecta platter at First Watch is a must for breakfast-lovers—this delicious meal includes two cage-free eggs any style with either a light and airy Belgian waffle or a multigrain pancake, plus your choice of bacon, smoked ham, chicken apple sausage patties, turkey or pork sausage links. The BLT Benedict is another great choice, made with two poached cage-free eggs atop toasted ciabatta with bacon, vine-ripened tomato, avocado and lemon-dressed arugula and covered with hollandaise, served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

Another Broken Egg Café

Another Broken Egg Café is famous for big portions of outstanding breakfast foods, like the Southern Breakfast Bowl made with scrambled eggs, ham, onions, tomatoes, creamy cheese grits, sausage gravy, with bacon and an over-sized biscuit. The Bacon & Chorizo Omelette is another great option, filled with bacon and cream cheese and topped with garlic butter, sautéed chorizo, Jack cheese, and green onions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e