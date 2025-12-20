5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Bacon Breakfast Items

Fans reveal fast-food chains serving bacon breakfast items that are crispy, savory, and satisfying.

It’s very easy to mess up a good bacon breakfast item–no one wants to see sad, skinny little bacon strips on their breakfast platter or sandwich. Luckily some restaurants actually serve up thick, savory bacon that diners rave about, both for taste and quality. If you’re in the mood for a crispy bacon breakfast item, here are five fast-food chains where the bacon is lauded by happy customers.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin/Biscuit is a solid bacon choice, diners say. “The bacon, egg and cheese biscuit is amazing,” one shared. “Spicy chicken biscuit with bacon, American cheese, and grape jelly,” another recommended, which another fan called a “game changer”.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

Burger King’s Fully Loaded Croissan’wich (ham, bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese) is a fan-favorite item. “Nothing beats their breakfast,” one fan said. “Had it today for the first time in like 10 years no joke and all I can think about is having again very soon,” another agreed.

White Castle

The White Castle Original Slider with Bacon, Egg & Cheese is outstanding. “Bacon egg and cheeseburger has been a long time favorite of mine at… White Castle!! In the rare instance I get castle breakfast I always get 3 bacon egg and cheeseburgers, a hashbrown, large black coffee and a small choc milkshake,” one fan shared.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is beloved by fast-food fans. “What kind of bacon does McDonald’s use? The only right answer is crispy, applewood smoked bacon, perfect on your favorite menu items. From breakfast to burgers, our tasty McDonald’s bacon makes everything better,” the chain says. “I love their bacon egg and cheese biscuit. Throw a hashbrown in there as well,” one fan commented.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’s Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is raved about by fans. “Hands Down the BEST Breakfast Sandwich Order: Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toasted Butter Croissant,” one fan said. “This is peak breakfast sandwich to me. It is the best combination I’ve found thus far… So here she is in all her glory. If you’re looking for a good breakfast sandwich from Dunkin, THIS is one of the best options.”