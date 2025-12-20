 Skip to content

5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Bacon Breakfast Items

Evidence-Based
Fans reveal fast-food chains serving bacon breakfast items that are crispy, savory, and satisfying.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
December 20, 2025

It’s very easy to mess up a good bacon breakfast item–no one wants to see sad, skinny little bacon strips on their breakfast platter or sandwich. Luckily some restaurants actually serve up thick, savory bacon that diners rave about, both for taste and quality. If you’re in the mood for a crispy bacon breakfast item, here are five fast-food chains where the bacon is lauded by happy customers.

Chick-fil-A

Chick fil-a bacon egg cheese biscuit
Chick Fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin/Biscuit is a solid bacon choice, diners say. “The bacon, egg and cheese biscuit is amazing,” one shared. “Spicy chicken biscuit with bacon, American cheese, and grape jelly,” another recommended, which another fan called a “game changer”.

Burger King

burger king fully loaded croissan'wich
Burger King

Burger King’s Fully Loaded Croissan’wich (ham, bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese) is a fan-favorite item. “Nothing beats their breakfast,” one fan said. “Had it today for the first time in like 10 years no joke and all I can think about is having again very soon,” another agreed.

White Castle

Breakfast slider bacon egg cheese
White Castle

The White Castle Original Slider with Bacon, Egg & Cheese is outstanding. “Bacon egg and cheeseburger has been a long time favorite of mine at… White Castle!! In the rare instance I get castle breakfast I always get 3 bacon egg and cheeseburgers, a hashbrown, large black coffee and a small choc milkshake,” one fan shared.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is beloved by fast-food fans. “What kind of bacon does McDonald’s use? The only right answer is crispy, applewood smoked bacon, perfect on your favorite menu items. From breakfast to burgers, our tasty McDonald’s bacon makes everything better,” the chain says. “I love their bacon egg and cheese biscuit. Throw a hashbrown in there as well,” one fan commented.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’

Dunkin’s Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is raved about by fans. “Hands Down the BEST Breakfast Sandwich Order: Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Toasted Butter Croissant,” one fan said. “This is peak breakfast sandwich to me. It is the best combination I’ve found thus far… So here she is in all her glory. If you’re looking for a good breakfast sandwich from Dunkin, THIS is one of the best options.”

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
// // //

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family