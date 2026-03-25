5 All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp Deals You Need to Jump on Right Now

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these limited-time buffet and made-to-order offers.

Shrimp is delicious but not overly filling, so taking advantage of a good all-you-can-eat deal is perfect for days when you’re hungry and only a boatload of shrimp will hit the spot. Whether grilled, fried, or sauteed, these flavorful little shellfish lend themselves to any flavor preference, ideal both as a side or the main meal. Some of these offers are limited time-only so jump on them while you can. Here are five all-you-can-eat shrimp deals to check out right now.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is offering diners all-you-can-eat steak and butterfly shrimp right now. “This crowd-pleasing pairing is back featuring tender Signature Carved Sirloin and jumbo Butterfly Shrimp, lightly breaded, crispy, and seasoned to perfection for a limited time at dinner. Dine-in guests can add on a Lobster Tail for only $7.99, so go ahead and treat yourself to this full deluxe surf-and-turf experience.

Chasin’ Tails

Chasin’ Tails offers diners AYCE seafood made to order, never a buffet. Diners have 90 minutes to tuck into Jumbo White Shrimp and Australian King Prawns, plus premium options like Stone Crab Claws, Whole Live Lobster, and much more. Red meat-lovers can indulge in Ribeye Steak and Wagyu Zabuton for the ultimate surf & turf feast.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket has all-you-can-eat promotions throughout the week:

Sunday: Gulf Popcorn Shrimp

Monday: Fried Flounder

Tuesday: Gulf Steamed Shrimp

Wednesday: Gulf Popcorn Shrimp

Thursday: Fried Flounder

The hand-breaded shrimp baskets contain shrimp served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, one corn fritter, and french fries.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has an outstanding seafood buffet where guests can enjoy fresh, top-quality options for lunch and dinner. “Our all-you-can-eat seafood buffets are one of our most popular offerings, featuring everything from succulent crab legs and juicy shrimp to delicious oysters and scallops,” the restaurant says. Buffet entrées include both steamed and fried shrimp.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet

Bennett’s Calabash Seafood Buffet has delicious fresh seafood, including Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Fried Rice, Bang Bang Shrimp and much more. “If you love seafood and Southern-style cooking this buffet is definitely worth a visit. The selection is huge — from crab legs, shrimp, and oysters to fried grouper, hush puppies, and fresh sides,” one diner said.