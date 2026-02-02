5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Piling the Meat Sky-High

These chain restaurants are famous for all-you-can-eat plates stacked with premium meats.

Meat is not cheap right now, whether you’re cooking it at home or going out to eat, so diners understandably want to make sure they’re getting their money’s worth when it comes to quality protein. Many restaurants offer generous meat options, but if the meat isn’t good quality it’s just not worth it. If you’re craving some perfectly cooked beef, pork, chicken, and more, there are some fantastic all-you-can-eat spots that will tick every box. Here are five chain restaurants where the plates are always packed so high, you will definitely feel you got your money’s worth.

Gen Korean BBQ House

Gen Korean BBQ House is the place to go for all-you-can-eat meat. “This place is a carnivore’s dream!” one happy diner shared. “You grill your own meats right at the table, and every bite is hot, juicy, and packed with flavor. The bulgogi was to die for. It was tender, perfectly marinated, and so addictive I kept going back for more (until I literally felt like I was going to pop!).”

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is known for endless all-you-can-eat grilled meat options. “Highly recommend doing the experience while you are there- they have a buffet to go get all your sides and then they come around to the table with all different kinds of meat: bacon wrapped chicken, lamb, filet, ribeye, etc,” one diner said.

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ has a premium all-you-can-eat menu where you have 90 minutes to enjoy delicious marinated grilled meats. “All of the food was delicious from; beef tongue, shrimp, to garlic chicken, yasai (veggies), pork rib, to s’mores and green tea ice cream! We thought everything was so good,” one fan shared.

NIKU X

NIKU X diners have two hours to eat as much delicious Wagyu beef as they can stand. “First off, there is a two hour time limit. Sounds limited, especially since you’re doing the cooking, but you’ll be stuffed within the first hour,” one fan said. “Everything was superb, can you believe this is an AYCE Wagyu restaurant! They also have many prepared dishes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is another outstanding all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse serving a variety of delicious grilled meats. “The staff that walks around with the all you can eat meats and chicken, were friendly and helpful,” one diner shared. “If the meat wasn’t cooked to our preference, they would come back with what we wanted. Definitely going back.”