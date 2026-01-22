3 Best Cracker Barrel Burgers, According to Diners

Diners reveal the top Cracker Barrel burgers, from a loaded breakfast stack to classic and BBQ favorites.

Cracker Barrel‘s burgers are slept on, if customer feedback is anything to go by. Fun fact—Cracker Barrel was the first restaurant I got to visit as a college exchange student in Pennsylvania, and the burger I ordered was so large it came on two plates. Now I get it, because Cracker Barrel is infamous for large portions of delicious comfort food, and the burgers are no exception. But which ones are the best? Here are three Cracker Barrel burgers you have to try on your next visit, according to diners.

The Breakfast Burger

Cracker Barrel‘s new Breakfast Burger is already a big hit with fans. This menu item is made with a half pound beef patty, American cheese, hashbrown casserole, bacon, and a sunny-side up egg all on a toasted bun, served with one side, and available all day. “Eating one right now and it was perfectly made. Casserole was fresh, the egg runny and the bacon still packing flavor. Cracker barrel standards it’s a 5/5,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Barrel Cheeseburger

The Barrel Cheeseburger is made from 100% pure ground beef grilled to order, topped with Colby Cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted buttermilk bun, topped with pickles, and served with one classic side. “Definitely the classic cheese burger. I’ve had it every time I’ve went, and not once has it been done wrong or in any way below par,” one fan said.

BBQ Bacon Smokestack

Diners rave about Cracker Barrel’s BBQ Bacon Smokestack, made with 100% pure ground beef topped with cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, fried onions, and pickles on a bun with country comeback sauce, served with a classic side. “Y’all I am at Cracker Barrel and they have a new smoke stack burger, it is the best thing I have ever had. The campfire beef, chicken, and shrimp was delicious as well,” one happy customer shared.