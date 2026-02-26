5 Chain Restaurants With Lobster Tails Under $30

These chains serve lobster tails without the luxury price tag.

Lobster tail is a delicious, indulgent meal that usually comes with a price point to match, especially if you’re dining at an upscale restaurant. If you’re craving fresh, tender lobster but don’t want to spend a ridiculous amount, there are plenty of chains which offer this fan-favorite dish at more than reasonable prices. So where can diners enjoy fresh lobster for great value? Here are five chain restaurants with delicious lobster tail menu items under $30.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can enjoy a single Classic Maine Lobster Tail for $18.99, served with lemon and melted butter. Guests can also indulge in new Lobsterfest delights like the Lobster Flatbread, made with Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil. There’s also a yummy Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail & 7 oz. Sirloin for $36.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has a delicious $20 Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail which is tender and delicious. There’s also a succulent Lobster Mac & Cheese made from Butter-Bathed™ lobster, rich cheese sauce, and panko for a light and bright savory meal. Pair it with the churrasco experience and you will leave very happy.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse has a Cold-Water Lobster Tail for $27. “Mondays aren’t so bad when there’s Cold-Water Lobster Tails involved,” the chain said in an Instagram post showing off the delicious lobster tail. “I want to live here and dine here everyday. Seriously. I want to be a fly on the wall at this restaurant just to observe the greatness it offers. For the main course, I got the cold water lobster tail and the hubby got the 24 oz porterhouse. Not a morsel of food left on our plates,” one diner said.

Black Angus

Black Angus diners can feast on a Steak & Lobster Trio for $29.99, getting not just delicious seafood but prime steak too. This hearty, generous meal includes a 6 oz top Sirloin paired with a 4 oz Lobster Tail and four Crispy Fried Shrimp with the choice of two classic sidekicks. “Their lobster prices are incredible. Two cold water Atlantic lobster tails fit under. $40. I’m sold,” one diner said.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky diners can enjoy several lobster options, like the Maine Lobster Tail for $21 as a delicious add-on for their steak. Fans also love the Lobster Roll and Surf & Turf for Two (18 oz. filet, twin Maine lobster tails with garlic butter, and chimichurri). “Lobster tails are really tasty and Horseradish sauce is perfect with the prime rib,” one diner said.