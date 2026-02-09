5 Chain Restaurants Serving Lobster Tails Packed With Meat

These chain restaurants serve massive lobster tails packed with sweet, tender meat and rich butter.

Beautifully-cooked lobster tails are a serious indulgence—the rich, sweet, perfectly briny meat feels like the ultimate treat. Nothing compares to the taste and texture of lobster served in the tail itself, and some restaurants offer huge portions of delicious meaty tails diners rave about. If you’re craving exceptional seafood and shellfish, here are five chain restaurants serving beautiful lobster tails absolutely packed with meat and delicious fillings.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s South African Lobster plate consists of two jumbo lobster tails broiled and served with warm drawn butter. “Twin lobster tail dinner entree was impressive. Large lobster tails,” one diner shared. “Hubby ordered the African lobster tail, it was humongous and fresh. We will definitely be back with our friends and family,” another agreed.

Chart House

Lobster fans will love the 7 oz. Australian Lobster Tail at Chart House, served with marinated grilled vegetables. “I ordered a filet cooked to medium rare and added lobster tail since I was feeling festive and was indulging myself to the fullest,” one diner said. “The lobster tail was the cherry on top of this meat cake of decadence.”

Ocean Prime

The Twin Lobster Tails at Ocean Prime are a fan-favorite menu item served with asparagus and drawn butter. “Lobster tail was served to perfection. Juicy yet savory. Complemented with a perfect rosemary lemon and served with asparagus!” one diner raved.

Legal Sea Foods

The Stuffed Lobster Tails at Legal Sea Foods are made with shrimp, scallops, peppers, onions, buttery crackers, your choice of two sides. “Yes! Stuffed lobster tails with shrimp, scallops, peppers, onions, crackers, two sides! Our server, Julia, listened and fulfilled my request for a steamed lobster tail all by itself!” one happy diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Steamed Lobster Tail at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is exceptional. “The meal consisted of Chateaubriand and 12oz Lobster Tail For Two — paired with Seared Scallops With Risotto to start and a luxurious Dark Chocolate Luxardo Cherry Tart at the bar. Everything was so delicious,” one diner said.