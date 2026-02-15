6 Chain Restaurants With the Biggest Lobster Tails

These chains serve oversized lobster tails worth the splurge.

If you want a super bougie dinner out, always order the lobster tail. The decadent food is so expensive not only because lobsters are hard to come by, but also because the tail is where you find the biggest, meatiest, and most flavorful meat. A lobster tail is delicious to eat on its own or as an accompaniment to your favorite steak. Where can you get a big and tasty lobster tail? Here are 6 chain restaurants with bigger lobster tails than any other chains.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves up lots of lobster in many forms, from the Lobster Cocktail on the appetizer menu for $48 to the Clear Lobster Roll, $32, on the sushi menu. As an entrée, you can add Twin Lobster Tails ($75) or a Jumbo Lobster Tail (market price) to your meal.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

At Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, enjoy a white-tablecloth experience with so many lobster options. The main attractions are the Petite Cold Water Lobster Tail and Broiled Cold Water Lobster Tail, “Carved Tableside, Drawn Butter, Grilled Lemon” at market price. There is also a Surf & Turf Filet Trio, “Filet Medallions Topped With Mini Crab Cake, Half Lobster Tail, Jumbo Shrimp,” for $81.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille serves butter‑poached lobster tails that keep diners coming back for more. Its ​​Seared Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails for $71 is a popular dish, a “surf and turf classic featuring hand-carved tenderloin and North Atlantic lobster.” The restaurant usually offers daily specials with lobster dishes as well.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves lobster tail specials that customers love. You can enjoy steamed lobster tails on their own, or top a steak with poached lobster. “The steak melted in my mouth and has to be one of the best steaks I’ve ever had! The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is dependable, high-quality, and an approachable seafood chain, and the lobster tails are definitely worth ordering, according to Ryan Allen, a home chef, food content creator, recipe developer, and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals. “Only a small bit of sauce is added for enhancement,” he previously told ETNT. “Eighty percent of readers who have had their steamed lobster said it was the closest they had come to a New England lobster shack.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood offers excellent lobster that’s a must-try, according to Allen. The chain has a “more luxurious lobster,” according to Allen. “It’s butter-poached instead of just boiled, and served with fancier sides,” he says. The temperature and timing are also what make it great.” He adds, “While my readers almost never agree on anything, more than 70 percent of those who wrote in mentioned Eddie V’s, because it’s where the lobster stayed tender to the final bite.”