7 Chain Restaurants Still Making Biscuits From Scratch

These chains still bake fluffy, buttery biscuits from scratch every day.

The taste of pre-made frozen biscuits can’t hold a candle to the real thing—there is nothing better than a flakey, buttery, delicious made-from-scratch biscuit. This breakfast staple is one of the most popular menu items at any restaurant and diner, but only a few of the big chains are serving up biscuits that are made by hand, in-house, every day. So where can these delectable Southern staples be found? Here are seven chain restaurants still proudly making biscuits from scratch.

Bojangles

The biscuits at Bojangles are made in-house every day, for menu items like the Bo’s Chicken Biscuit Combo (which includes a chicken breast filet on a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit). “Listen, I don’t even like biscuits. They all feel like I’m eating a mouth full of raw flour, but Bojangles… they got that crispy butter shell. It hits so hard,” one fan said.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

Diners at Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken know their delicious biscuits are fresh, hot, and made in-house. The chain’s famous Southern Biscuits are made fresh throughout the day with five simple ingredients including Homegrown Family Foods Southern-milled soft wheat flour and 100% real butter. “The biscuits are huge, fluffy, melt in your mouth goodness with so many delicious options to make an excellent sandwich,” one fan raved.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s famous buttermilk biscuits are baked fresh in every restaurant, all morning long. “Biscuit-makers don’t make all of the biscuits for each day all at one time — they make several batches of biscuits fresh throughout the morning, rolling dough about every 30 minutes to keep up with demand,” the chain explains.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s is one of few fast-food chains making exceptionally delicious biscuits from scratch, like the Super Bacon Biscuit. “We take one of our warm, fluffy Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and top it with three strips of cherrywood smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese and a hearty egg—just what you need to greet the day right,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biscuit Belly

The biscuits at Biscuit Belly are legit. “Our scratch-made biscuits are baked fresh around the clock using an in-house recipe you can’t find anywhere else. Take a bite of new twists on Southern comfort favorites or order your old faithful. You can’t go wrong with biscuits this good,” the chain proudly proclaims.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville has been serving scratch-made biscuits and Southern breakfast to grateful guests since 1966 and says “our scratch-made biscuits are the heart of our menu”. Diners agree, with one saying, “Biscuitville is always a reliable stop for fresh, delicious breakfast. Their biscuits taste homemade every single time, and you can tell everything is made from scratch.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for its delicious warm biscuits served all day long. “We’ve been making biscuits from scratch for over 45 years with the same simple, high-quality ingredients, using custom-designed rolling pins and biscuit cutters developed by Cracker Barrel many, many years ago,” the chain says. “Each of our 664+ Country Stores has a dedicated biscuit oven that produces a fresh batch of warm biscuits, perfectly flakey in texture and thickness. Handmade and delicious. That’s the reason why they all look a little bit different.”