5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Sausage Biscuits

Fans say these five fast-food chains make the most delicious sausage biscuits.

A breakfast sandwich made with a beautiful baked fresh biscuit is always a good fast-food breakfast choice, especially when paired with savory, delicious sausage. If the biscuit is made from scratch and the sausage is made from top-quality ingredients, diners know they will get a sandwich that is consistently delicious. But which restaurants make the best? Here are five chains where the sausage biscuits are outstanding.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s simple Sausage Biscuit and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit are both delicious, diners say. “I just had my first one this morning and I am in heaven! The sausage is much larger and thicker than McDonald’s and there’s more cheesy cheese in it and it is just overall better, like 100% better!” one fan raved.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit is raved about by fast-food breakfast lovers. “Our Sausage Biscuit recipe is made with sizzling hot sausage on a warm buttermilk biscuit that’s topped with real butter and baked to perfection,” the chain says. “A fresh sausage biscuit is the goat McDonald’s breakfast for me. I should try it with cheese,” one fan shared.

Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr.

The Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit (grilled sausage, folded egg, American cheese on a buttermilk biscuit) at Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. is delicious, according to fans. “Hardee’s has had the best fast food biscuits for like 40 years,” one shared. “For sure. It’s so decadent!” another agreed.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Sausage Biscuit and sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit is a fan-favorite menu item. “Omg I’m not sure if it’s just the one I go to, but Burger King’s sausage and cheese biscuit is my infallible, buttery, pillowy go-to. It’s such a guilty pleasure and a hangover necessity. Never dry. Perfect sausage. Melty (not plastic-y) cheese,” one diner shared.

Bojangles

Fans love the Bojangles Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit, made with eggs, country style sausage, and American cheese on a made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. The Sausage Bo-Berry Biscuit is also a huge hit. “I’m used to getting sausage biscuits and adding jelly. These were a similar experience without having to add anything. Definitely delicious,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e