5 Southern Restaurants Serving the Best Made-From-Scratch Biscuits

These Southern spots are famous for hand-mixed, buttery biscuits made fresh every day.

When it comes to true Southern comfort, few foods deliver like a warm, buttery biscuit. And while plenty of places claim to make them from scratch, only a handful of restaurants have earned a loyal following for doing it the old-fashioned way: by hand, in small batches, with real ingredients and lots of love. Whether you’re road-tripping through the South or seeking inspiration for your next breakfast stop, these iconic restaurants are known for serving some of the best, most authentic biscuits in the region.

The Loveless Cafe

The Loveless Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee, is worth going out of your way to stop in for, but be prepared to wait. The line is long and while reservations aren’t required, it’s advised to make one. It’s one of the most famous places in the South for truly authentic, homemade biscuits. This Nashville landmark has been baking fresh biscuits since 1951, using a closely guarded recipe from co-founder Annie Loveless. Paired with the café’s legendary house-made jams, it’s no surprise the restaurant is considered one of the top spots for real biscuits in the South.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville is a small Southern chain you’ll find in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia and if you want biscuits that are always hot, fresh, and made from scratch, Biscuitville sets the standard. This regional favorite is known for baking biscuits every 15 minutes—yes, really. Their commitment to simple ingredients, Southern technique, and local sourcing makes Biscuitville one of the best breakfast spots in the South for real scratch-made biscuits.

Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit

Famous for its Pimento sandwiches and of course biscuits, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit is a go-to in Charleston, South Carolina for anyone seeking hand-rolled, small-batch Southern biscuits. Using traditional family recipes, real butter, and cream cheese, Callie’s produces some of the fluffiest, most flavorful biscuits in the region. With multiple locations and nationwide shipping, it’s become one of the most popular Southern biscuit brands in America.

Biscuit Love

Another Nashville spot for life-changing biscuits is the small chain Biscuit Love, which has quickly risen to fame as a top destination for artisan Southern biscuits. Their fluffy, from-scratch biscuit dough is the foundation for several fan favorites, including the viral "Bonuts"—fried biscuit dough dusted with sugar. If you're searching for the best brunch biscuits in Nashville, this is the place locals recommend.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe

Known for its large, cloud-like biscuits and signature cranberry apple butter, The Flying Biscuit Cafe is a go-to for anyone craving comforting, homemade-style Southern biscuits. The chain bakes almost 5,000 biscuits per week at each location and since opening in Atlanta’s Candler Park in 1993, it has expanded to 34 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Texas while maintaining its reputation for fresh, flavorful, scratch-made biscuit goodness.