5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Onion Rings

Customers say these fast-food chains serve the crispiest, most flavorful onion rings.

Fries are great, but there comes a time when you might need a break from your average old fries. Swap them out for a side that’s a bit more exciting. Although fries will always be a strong contender for the ultimate pairing to your juicy burger or milkshake, when onion rings are an option, it’s difficult to pass on them. Here are 5 fast food chains that have the best onion rings, according to customers.

Culver’s

Culver’s comes up often when the best chain restaurants are being discussed, for multiple reasons, and now we can add onion rings to the list! “Ok I’ve got to know what makes these onion rings so addictive,” a commenter said on a Reddit thread about Culver’s. “I could eat them for every single meal and you wouldn’t catch me complaining about it. If I was on death row, Culver’s onion rings would be my last meal. If I had to choose between a million dollars or a lifetime supply of culver’s onion rings, let me tell yeah, I’d take the onion rings.”

Dairy Queen

The cherry dips at Dairy Queen will always have my heart, but the food at DQ doesn’t go unnoticed either. “Dairy Queen! There aren’t a lot of options around where I live for fast food onion rings, but Dairy Queen’s are really good when you get them fresh,” a commenter said. “They aren’t too breaded, and they have real onion rings that aren’t too hard or thick. I definitely get them instead of fries every time. They are very similar to Red Robin onion rings but cheaper and smaller.”

Popeyes

Popeyes is often a fan favorite, and some might not even know they offer onion rings. “Popeyes,” a customer said on the thread. Their comment was followed up with others saying “a thousand times yes. I don’t think most people even realize that Popeye’s has onion rings,” and “I think you’re right. It’s a hidden onion treasure.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A&W

A&W has onion rings that diners love, as they point out the noticeable quality. “A&W Canada has top quality onion rings. I know in my city (sister used to work there) they hand make them in one location then send them out to the other A&Ws around town,” a customer said on Reddit. “I like A&W ones the most too, and I’m in California,” another said.

Sonic

Sonic has delicious onion rings that multiple customers say are the best of the best. “I gotta go Sonic here, Jack in the Box a close 2nd,” a customer said on Reddit. Comments followed from others that agree, like “they’re made by hand there daily. I used to work there. We’d cut the onions by hand and individually hand dip the onions in batter,” one said. Another mentioned “Sonic actually hand batters their onion rings every day. Idk if anyone else does, but these are my favorite.”