5 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Tenderest Prime Rib, According to Steak Fans

Going out for prime rib always feels a little celebratory—this slow-cooked, unforgettable steak is one of the more special options on a steakhouse menu, and not every restaurant even offers it year-round. When it comes to the perfect prime rib, texture is everything. The steak has to be melt-in-your-mouth tender with a deep, rich flavor thanks to hours of roasting at a low temperature. Here are five chains serving up deliciously tender, juicy prime rib that’s absolutely worth every penny.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Prime Rib is back at Logan’s Roadhouse just in time for the holidays, and customers can’t get enough of that tender, 13-oz cut slow-cooked for six hours and hand-carved to order. “That prime rib is mouth-watering!” one fan said. This is just a seasonal offering, so hit up your local restaurant before the prime rib goes away again.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a beautiful prime rib on the menu that is slow-roasted to delicious perfection. “The Texas Roadhouse prime rib is what made me fall in love with prime rib. It’s beautiful! I slow smoked my prime rib at home, the heel is the best part,” one fan said.

Tam O’Shanter

Part of the Lawry’s restaurant chain, the prime rib at Tam O’Shanter is unmatched. “Most steak house steaks disappoint me, but the prime rib roast here was genuinely one of the better cuts I’ve ever had at an establishment like this. Absolutely delicious,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib has tender prime rib down to an art. “It was fantastic!!” one guest raved. “It was clearly the best prime rib I’ve eaten anywhere. I also loved the table side service and fantastic bar service and drinks as we had a table of 4 …drinking whiskey and wine like it was water!!”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Prime Rib Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is wonderful, guests say. “I went here for a birthday dinner, and it did not disappoint. The server was very knowledgeable about the menu and attentive. The food was good! I had the Prime Ribeye, which was tender and juicy,” one diner shared.