6 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Best Seafood Towers

These chain restaurants serve impressive seafood towers loaded with lobster, crab, oysters, and shrimp.

A seafood tower is an excellent choice for a diner who wants more than one type of seafood for a meal, perfect for sharing (or for one very hungry person to enjoy solo). These impressive multi-tiered seafood platters are not only beautiful to look at but are delicious, packed with raw/fresh shellfish on ice. Not all seafood restaurants offer this showstopper of a dish, but here are six restaurants where the seafood towers are outstanding.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime has a “Smoking” Shellfish Tower containing Maine lobster, King crab legs, shrimp cocktail and more. The chain even shows how to make their iconic seafood towers at home. “Carefully stack your tower, ensuring each layer is stable and beautifully displayed. Serve with classic accompaniments like cocktail sauce, mignonette, lemon wedges, and melted butter,” says Corporate Chef Jason Shelley.

Legal Sea Foods

The Shellfish Tower at Legal Sea Foods is made with oysters, clams, shrimp cocktail, lobster, tuna tartare, and seaweed salad. The Tuna Tartare is made with gochujang marinated cucumbers, avocado crema, and rice paper crisps. The cajun blackened Tuna Tataki is another delicious option, made with citrus soy sauce, seaweed salad, and wasabi cream.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris‘ Chilled Seafood Tower is more of a heaped bowl than a tower, but it’s still impressive. “It tastes even better than it looks,” the chain says. “Available in sizes fit for two or four people, this creation combines all the best chilled seafood — Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, and colossal blue lump crab.”

Eddie V’s

The Seafood Tower at Eddie V’s is stunning: Wild Caught Shrimp, Blue Point Oysters and Maine Lobster on ice, accompanied with Champagne Mignonette, Atomic Horseradish, and Housemade Stone Mustard Sauce. There’s also iconic, showstopping Big Eddie: Wild Caught Shrimp, Blue Point Oysters, Colossal Crab, and Maine Lobster on ice with Apple Chile Mignonette, Atomic Horseradish, and Housemade Stone Mustard Sauce.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab has The Whale available in small or large: King Crab, Lobster, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, and Oysters on the Half Shell. Guests can also opt for oysters on the half shell and Florida Stone Crab, or Alaskan Red King Crab chilled and served with drawn butter.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Chilled Shellfish Tower at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is served with house-made mignonette, cocktail sauce, creamy mustard, and a brandy cream sauce. Guests can enjoy north atlantic lobster (imported), colossal shrimp (imported, farm-raised), Alaskan golden king crab legs, and fresh oysters.