7 Chain Restaurants That Serve the Freshest Seafood, According to Seafood Fans

Seafood is not one of those cuisines you can take chances with—the fish and shellfish has to be fresh or else it’s inedible, if not dangerous. Luckily there are so many wonderful restaurants that serve up seafood that is fresh, flavorful, and just downright delicious. From the best fish and chips to shrimp people go crazy for, these spots are famous for the best dishes. Here are seven chains where the seafood is fresh and delicious every time.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The seafood at McCormick & Schmick’s is sublime, diners say. “Chef’s special of Swordfish with crab cake over spinach and mushrooms prepared perfectly. Cleaned the plate. Stuffed salmon, same. Chilean sea bass over noodles, yep, same,” one happy guest said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has delicious fresh seafood options like the fan-favorite Bang Bang Shrimp. "As a regular at Bonefish Grill, I can say this place never disappoints. The food is consistently fresh and flavorful. Everything is top-notch. The drink menu is just as impressive, with creative cocktails," one fan said.

Nobu

Diners rave about the freshness and quality of the cooked fish and sushi at Nobu. “We tried a little bit of everything—lobster tempura, dry-aged prime ribeye, pristine sushi, oysters, and wagyu—and I’m honestly speechless. Every dish was balanced, beautiful, and bursting with flavor,” one diner raved.

Ocean Prime

The fresh seafood at upscale chain Ocean Prime is unforgettable, diners say. “We visited today to celebrate my girlfriend’s birthday, and it was truly an unforgettable experience,” one very happy guest shared. “The atmosphere and food were impeccable—every single dish was flawless—and the service was equally outstanding.”

Saltie Girl

The seafood at Saltie Girl is exceptional, happy customers say. “The food was very fresh and very tasty. This place is not cheap but for the quality of the food it was appropriately priced. I really enjoyed the whole lobster but next time will probably get the roll,” one diner shared.

The Boiling Crab

Diners love the freshness of the ingredients at The Boiling Crab. “The food was absolutely delicious — every dish was full of flavor and beautifully presented. You can really taste the freshness and quality of the ingredients,” one said.

Legal Seafoods

Legal Seafoods is always a sure bet for delicious, fresh fish and shellfish. “We all shared the lobster mac n cheese and it was gone, we finished it all off. Then we all got the petite lobster rolls, with shrimp and corn soup. Nothing was disappointing here, everything tasted fresh and delicious,” one happy diner shared.