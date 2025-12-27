3 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Fried Fish Plates

Fans say these fast-food chains serve fried fish plates that rival sit-down seafood spots.

Fast food fried fish sandwiches are fairly common, available both seasonally (like for Arby’s and Wendy’s) and year-round (McDonald’s and Burger King). But what about a really good fried fish plate, complete with sides and a drink, at a fast-food place? It’s not a common menu item, but some fast-food chains offer this meal, and both are well worth visiting. Next time you want to enjoy fried fish but plan on hitting the drive-thru, these two spots have the best fried fish plates, diners say.

Culver’s

Culver’s sets the standard not only for what good fast-food seafood can and should look like, but for any type of restaurant. The North Atlantic Cod Dinner is a plate two hand cut, hand battered and golden fried wild caught cod, served with a classic Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, plus your choice of two classic sides and a warm dinner roll. “Get the 2pc fried cod dinner, extra crispy fish and fries. Cod is the best thing they have at Culvers and it’s so worth it,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Long John Silver’s

The 2 pc Fish Meal at Long John Silver’s is made with two pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock, accompanied by your choice of two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies. There is also the fan-favorite 2 pc Battered Cod Meal. “The food was absolutely spectacular!” one diner said. “I ordered the fish and chips, and from the very first bite, I was nearly speechless with joy. I genuinely wish I could have shaken the hand of the talented chef who created such a perfect dish.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has delicious Batter Dipped Fish on the menu, two fish fillets served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. “Their fish is breaded to perfection always hot and delicious,” one diner said. “Can’t forget the fried okra amazing, they have a lot of great dishes. Definitely run to this Captain D’s and get you a good home cooked meal.” If you want to veer away from fast-food and try something a little more fast-casual, here are two more places with excellent fried fish plates.

Red Lobster

The Fish and Chips at Red Lobster (beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies) is a fan-favorite meal. “I have to say, that my wife and I just had the best meal we’ve ever had at Red Lobster. The crab queso was a wonderful start. I had the fish and chips and my wife had the shrimp and lobster stack. It was all wonderful and our server was great,” one happy diner shared.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has a Fried Catfish plate (U.S. farm-raised catfish breaded in southern cornmeal and fried to a golden brown and served with choice of two sides) that diners rave about. “Went to Texas Roadhouse for my fried catfish dinner tonight!” one fan raved. “I just don’t understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at TRH. It was as always delicious! Salad was fresh and crispy, baked potato fluffy and cooked to perfection.”