5 Chains Restaurants Still Hand-Breading Their Chicken Daily

These chains still hand-bread their chicken daily for fresh, crispy flavor.

With all of the mystery “chicken” flavored mush out there hiding under a coat of breading, finding restaurants that serve juicy hand breaded chicken is worth the extra effort. Surprisingly, chain restaurants (even some fast food chains) are prioritizing hand breading their chicken to maintain the quality. Here are 5 restaurants that say you can count on them to hand bread their chicken fresh for their customers.

Texas Roadhouse

To be honest, I didn’t know much about Texas Roadhouse before I wrote about their apps and sides, having to rank them for Eat This, Not That! and I can officially say I’m a fan. You can taste the quality, and it turns out, there’s a good reason why. Their Country Fried Chicken consists of “tender, white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried and topped with [a] choice of gravy. Served with [a] choice of two sides,” as said on the website.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is known for their steaks, as the name implies. “Fresh, never frozen steaks grilled by our experts, with just the right seasoning, and no shortcuts,” it says on the company’s website. Although the steaks are certainly a highlight, other menu items have gained attention through the years, like their Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s might be fast food, but they press that you can count on them for quality. “Our certified “Bird Specialists” hand batter premium chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to order for fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite,” the website says. Paired with their famous Cane’s Sauce, it’s the ideal match. Turns out, that’s also made fresh daily. “Our special blend of spices makes Cane’s Sauce the perfect pairing for Chicken Fingers and Crinkle-Cut Fries. Only a few people know our top-secret recipe, which our Crewmembers make fresh daily in every Cane’s Restaurant!”

Jollibee

Jollibee is another fast food chain choosing quality over shortcuts, with delicious options like burgers, their signature sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti, and of course, chicken. “Jollibee is best known for Chickenjoy, our signature fried chicken which is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade making it juicylicious on the inside,” the website says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken is another fan favorite in the south, breading their fresh tenders by hand. “Each meal is made with extra care especially for you. No corners cut, no compromises, and no limits to satisfy even the biggest of appetites,” the website says. “Our crunchy hand breaded tenders are 100% chicken breast. Try them original or spicy!”