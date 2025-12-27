5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Extra-Crispy Fried Chicken

Fans say these fast-food chains deliver ultra-crispy fried chicken that stays crunchy and flavorful.

Extra-crispy fried chicken is not as easy to find as it should be. Even perfectly fried chicken will go soggy if it’s left to steam in the bag for too long, so it’s important to enjoy it as soon as possible after cooking (one fan of the following chicken spots says it’s worth the mouth burns). If you want really crispy, crunchy chicken that is still juicy and flavorful, there are a handful of restaurants that offer these delicious options. Here are five fast-food chains with the best extra-crispy fried chicken, according to fans.

Jollibee

Jollibee’s famous Chickenjoy chicken is known for being crispy and delicious. “Went through about 10 different fried chicken chains in NYC in the last couple months. Jollibee is by far the best for my taste. I was stunned,” one customer shared.

Popeyes

Customers love the crunchy, extra-crispy chicken at Popeyes. “When you get it fresh out of the fryer, it’s insane how good it is. Worth the mouth burns,” one fan said. “I usually don’t like fast food fried chicken, the breading is too greasy for me but the breading on this was just so good and flavorful,” another commented.

Bonchon

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is another amazing extra-crispy option. "Bonchon is the best chicken recipe that came out of Korea! Luckily here in my area, lots of shops now sell bonchon chicken with the pickled radish side and sometimes with onions, but they don't have it in Korean restaurants," one fan said.

KFC

KFC’s Extra Crispy Festive Feast is a must-have for crispy chicken lovers. One fan said their go-to order is “extra crispy chicken breast, Nashville Hot tenders and a biscuit. Ranch for dipping sauce with the tenders.” If you’re a fan of the viral fried chicken + caviar + bubbly trend for NYE, KFC is offering a special BOGO 8-piece Fried Chicken Bucket (dark meat only) for KFC rewards members from 12/26-12/31. So fancy!

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is another great spot for perfectly fried crispy chicken. “I first discovered Gus’s in Memphis and couldn’t wait to try the LA location after moving here — and I’m happy to say it’s just as incredible. The chicken is fried to perfection: crispy, not greasy, and seasoned beautifully. It’s somehow rich yet feels light, which is rare for fried food,” one diner shared.