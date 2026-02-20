4 Chain Restaurants Testing New Menus Right Now

These chains are rolling out new and returning menu items right now.

It’s the early months of 2026 and some chain restaurants are testing new menu items and bringing back fan-favorite items. From comfort food classics to spicy Mexican-inspired treats, these chains are responding to customer demand for great food and great prices. If you’re bored with the same old thing and in the mood for something new and fun, there’s lots of items to try. Here are four restaurant chains testing new menu items right now.

Del Taco

Del Taco just brought the Spicy Jack Quesadilla and Spicy Jack Chicken Quesadilla back on menus for a limited time, due to huge customer demand. “Fans spoke and we listened. This limited-time lineup brings back the bold flavors they’ve been craving, with the quality and freshness they expect from Del Taco,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “I had to order one yesterday and it was delicious. Everything that I had remembered and more. I’ve thought about ordering another but had other obligations. Saturday tho, I’m going to order two,” one fan said.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s just added some great new items to their menu, like the Pastrami SuperMelt, Vermonter Burger, Boneless Wings, and Breakfast Sliders. There’s also new comfort food classics on the menu, like the Turkey Stack and Friendly’s Stir Fry (teriyaki-glazed veggies over rice, with the option to add grilled chicken or beef).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zaxbys

Zaxbys is bringing back two of its most-loved menu items for a limited time: Southern Fried Shrimp and Giant Quesadillas. “We’re kicking off the new year with bold flavor and fan-favorites,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. “Our guests have told us loud and clear, Southern Fried Shrimp and our GIANT Chicken Quesadillas are two menu items they crave.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell launched the new Luxe Value Menu, introducing a lineup that includes five new items and five returning favorites—all for $3 or less. Guests can enjoy the Mini Taco Salad, Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker, Salted Caramel Churros. Returning to the menu is the Cheesy Roll Up, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt, and Cheesy Double Beef Burrito. “I liked them all,” one fan said. “Pretty good stacker, mini taco salad is great with lots of filling, churros are tiny but delicious. Burrito was good but smaller than they have been. Surprised how much nacho supreme dip you get.”