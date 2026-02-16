These 6 chains serve classic meat-and-potatoes dinners done right.

There is something so perfect about a meat-and-potatoes dinner. Maybe it is the balance of protein and carbs, or the simplicity of potatoes paired with the more complex flavor notes of meat that just hits the spot. Whether it is steak and baked potatoes, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, or pot roast with roasted potatoes, you can’t go wrong. If you are craving a classic meat-and-potatoes combination, there are a handful of chains to get the job done. Here are 6 chain restaurants serving meat-and-potatoes plates done right.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is the best place to go for budget-friendly steaks served with buttery potato sides. Not only are the steaks tasty, but the portions are huge and the service is fantastic. “Our local Roadhouse is extremely well managed. It’s shows from the service to the food,” one person said. Another said it is “pretty good for the price,” adding they “really recommend going there.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Meat and potatoes are a speciality at Cracker Barrel, with so many options. The Country Fried Steak, “tender steak breaded and golden-fried, topped with sawmill gravy,” is one of the most popular items. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” one Redditor exclaimed. Or, order the Slow-Braised Pot Roast, “rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, celery in a rich gravy,” is another favorite. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular diner suggested. “I agree,” added another. If you see meatloaf on the menu, order it with potatoes. “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes,” the menu reads.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is another great meat-and-potatoes spot, especially if you are craving meatloaf. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick,” explains a diner. “Crispy outside yet perfect inside.” The slow-cooked pot roast, with its fall-apart beef and seasonally rotating vegetables, is also a delicious option, served in perfectly made gravy made from the beef jus.

Bob Evans

Another not-to-miss pot roast with veggies and potatoes meal is at Bob Evans. The “fork-tender” and “delicious” dinner is a favorite of Chef Andrew Owens, who raved about it to ETNT. “This restaurant delivers a delicious roasted pot roast with carrots and onions,” he states. “Customers praise Bob Evans for its rich balance of flavors and comforting homey feel.” Diners also rave about it on Reddit. “I used to LOVE the Bob Evans pot roast sandwich, I don’t know if it’s still as good as before but it was heavenly,” one says.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves delicious steak and potato meals. The restaurant prides itself on serving fresh, never-frozen USDA Choice beef, aged to perfection. And, the sides, including loaded baked potatoes and mashed potatoes, are always great.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse also offers a lot of value in steak-and-potatoes meals. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.