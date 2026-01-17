5 Chain Restaurants That Never Overcook Shrimp

Seafood lovers say these are tender, juicy, and perfectly cooked.

Cooking shrimp couldn’t be easier, but it takes skill to know exactly when to remove the shellfish from the heat instead of letting it go too long. It takes mere seconds for a perfectly-cooked fresh and juicy shrimp to turn into something sad and rubbery, making it crucial to get the timing right. So where can seafood lovers get shrimp they know will be delicious every time? Here are five chain restaurants where the shrimp is fresh, flavorful, and never overcooked.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

If there’s one thing diners at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. can rely on, it’s perfectly cooked juicy shrimp no matter what the dish. “My wife didn’t know about this place but now is a fan of it,” one diner at the Santa Monica location said. “She loved the pasta with shrimp and garlic bread. I had the mashed potatoes with fish and shrimp and guys, this definitely is some good tasting stuff. Very good seasoned and cooked on point.”

Bonefish Grill

The Bang Bang Shrimp at Bonefish Grill (crispy shrimp served with a signature creamy spicy sauce) is absolutely exceptional, diners rave. “I had the fabulous Chicken and Shrimp and the famous Bang Bang Shrimp as a starter. Unbelievable how good it was,” one Orlando-based diner said.

Ocean Prime

The Garlic Shrimp Scampi at Ocean Prime is a must-have dish. “I had shrimp scampi on my steak and got it medium well which was cooked to perfection. Everyone else has it medium and it was made to perfection also. The shrimp was amazing! Everything was amazing,” one happy diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eddie V’s

The shrimp and other menu offerings at Eddie V’s are superb, diners say. “The shrimp in the cream sauce was cooked with expertise, the texture was exceptional. Food is such a powerful source of connection for humans. Food is everywhere so the magic can sometimes get lost. Come to Eddie V’s to experience some magic. The entire meal was sheer perfection,” one fan raved.

Ruth’s Chris

The shrimp offerings at Ruth’s Chris, like the Spicy Shrimp appetizer (golden-fried butterflied jumbo shrimp, tossed in spicy cream sauce), are raved about by customers. “We had the spicy shrimp for the first time,” one diner said. “These were also excellent. Not really spicy at all. I’m not sure how to explain these shrimp but they have a yummy sauce coating them. I would definitely recommend them and order them again.”