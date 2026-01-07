5 Best Frozen Fried Shrimp in Grocery Stores

These frozen breaded shrimp deliver crispy texture, juicy bites, and big seafood flavor.

Frozen breaded shrimp is something that we always had on hand in my house growing up. Paired with cocktail sauce, it’s perfect in a pinch for something with protein when woken up in the air fryer or oven. There are a wide variety of brands and flavors, but here are 5 brands that shoppers enjoy!

Sea Pak Butterfly Shrimp with Crispy Breading

The Sea Pak Butterfly Shrimp with Crispy Breading is classic, crispy, and delicious. “So good! Love to stick these in the air fryer or toaster oven for a few minutes and eat with ketchup and a side salad,” a commenter said. “These are super good ! My family eats them all the time. Good flavor and crunchy. Very good for shrimp lovers,” another said.

AquaStar Farm Raised Butterfly Shrimp

The AquaStar Farm Raised Butterfly Shrimp is a go-to for shoppers. "Many times we're busy on Friday night. This is one of my go-to's for a great meal quickly. I add a salad or veggie, maybe soup to make it a full meal," a commenter said. "I've also served at a party as an appetizer. Excellent quality – Crispy, yet moist shrimp inside." Another user said "I recently tried the AquaStar Farm Raised Butterfly Shrimp, Frozen, and it has become a new favorite for quick dinners and appetizers. The convenience is unmatched—just a few minutes in the air fryer, and they come out perfectly crispy and golden."

SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp with Orange Marmalade Sauce

Taking things up a notch from the regular breaded shrimp, try the SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp with Orange Marmalade Sauce. “There is no need for you ever to consider ordering out. These coconut shrimp are the best! Better than the restaurant,” a reviewer said. “The price is reasonable and with the air fryer they are perfect. Unfortunately they barely make it out of the oven before they are completely consumed!! They are just too good and perfect for [the] company!!”

Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

The Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp are delicious and convenient (don’t forget about the coconut shrimp, too). “THE SHRIMP!! I wish I got more than 2 boxes at $3.99 because it was a deal! Got 14 shrimp, 2 more than the box said. Nice clean taste, highly suggest,” a review said on the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook. Another said “I love this shrimp in the air fryer!” There were many positive comments about the coconut shrimp version, too. Either is a great choice (or both) to have on hand.

Captn’s Pack Frozen Shrimp Tempura

For a different texture, try the Captn’s Pack Frozen Shrimp Tempura. “The crunchy tempura batter was delicately flavored and the shrimp was delicious and meaty,” a commenter said. Another comment said, “1st time purchasing this item. Came [out] great using the air fryer. very crispy.”