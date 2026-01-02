7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Biggest Shrimp Portions for the Price

These chains serve generous shrimp portions that deliver real value for the price.

Seafood can be expensive, but some restaurants offer excellent portion sizes for reasonable prices, especially at all-you-can-eat places. If you’re craving good shrimp but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg, some eateries are absolutely worth visiting for delicious, juicy shrimp where the servings will absolutely hit the spot. Here are seven chain restaurants where the shrimp portions are generous and the taste is delicious.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has all-you-can-eat Golden Delicious Shrimp as part of its Hot Dinner Favorites Menu. Guests pay $16.49 per person on Mon-Thu and $16.99 Fri-Sun, depending on location. “This is my family favorite spot to eat , you could eat until you can’t 😆. Love how everything is fresh and you find little of everything,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The portions at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are big and the food is delicious, diners say, like the Peel ‘n’ Eat Shrimp steamed in Beer ($18.99 for a pound of shrimp). “This is by far one of my favorite seafood restaurants. I love the bucket of peel and eat shrimp. I would recommend that and also if you love shrimp and crab the ‘I’m stuffed’ shrimps are delicious,” one fan said.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at The Boiling Crab love the huge portions of seafood and shrimp ($18 a pound for the shrimp). “The food? Absolutely delicious. Everything was bursting with flavor, and the casual, hands-on eating experience at the table made it even more enjoyable. We’ll definitely be back again. Highly recommend if you’re looking for something tasty, fun, and a little different!” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster now has the new Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp for customers: Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Popcorn Shrimp with Chesapeake Fries, for $15.99. “This underwater wonderland of crustaceous delights is a beacon for those who believe that shrimp is the answer to all of life’s questions,” one erudite diner said. “Red Lobster is a seafood symphony for the taste buds, a maritime mecca for the shellfish enthusiast, and a place where fishy puns are as plentiful as shrimp in a bottomless basket.”

UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet

Diners at UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet know they will leave full and happy after enjoying many shrimp options, including the Wild Spot Prawns Shrimp. “The red shrimp at Umi Hotspot Sushi & Seafood Buffet is a pleasant surprise for the price. They’re sweet, tender, and nicely presented alongside a wide variety of seafood options,” one fan said. Diners pay $30 plus the 12% service fee for unlimited food.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves up generous portions of shrimp, like the Bloomin’ Fried Shrimp appetizer. “All the spices and flavor that make our Bloomin’ Onion on tender, bite-sized shrimp. Hand breaded and cooked until golden brown and crispy, then drizzled and served with our spicy bloom sauce,” the chain says.

Applebee’s

The Double Crunch Shrimp at Applebee’s is $15.99 for crispy battered shrimp fried golden brown and served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. This plate includes one serving of the signature coleslaw and fries, and diners can choose to switch up their sides for items like classic fries or garlic mashed potatoes.