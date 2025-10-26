7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Homemade Chili

With temperatures dropping and colder weather upon us, it’s the perfect time of year for comfort foods such as soups, stews, and of course, chili. This slow-cooked dish traditionally made from ground beef and beans really hits the spot on days when you just want something simple and soothing, and can be adapted to taste—whether spicy or mild, meaty or vegan, pile on the toppings and enjoy this versatile winter staple. Here are seven restaurants where the chili is homemade and delicious.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs‘ Firehouse Chili is made from a hearty blend of ground beef, kidney beans, diced tomato and onions. “We like to get a good hot sandwich from Firehouse Subs. I decided to get a side of their Chili,” one fan said. “OMG, it is delicious. It has no beans and they give you a good amount of packs of oyster crackers.”

Panera Bread

Panera Bread serves up a Hearty Fireside Chili after 10 a.m every day. This rich chunky chili is made with beef, kidney beans, fire roasted tomatoes and green chili peppers, and simmered in a broth flavored with a blend of chilis, and cilantro. Served with one side, this is a perfect winter meal.

9 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Chili

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake has fan-favorite chili options on the menu, like Chili Mac and Chili 5-Way. The Chili Mac contains Parmesan cheese, spaghetti, mac sauce, and beef Chili, while the Chili 5-Way is made with shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, spaghetti, mac sauce, and Chili containing beef and onion.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has rich, hearty Texas Red Chili on the menu, which can be made without beans. “I know Texas Roadhouse is known for its meat but let me tell you something. Their chili is over the top good. I was not expecting all that magic in my mouth. I would love their recipe,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Potbelly

Potbelly‘s delicious beef chili is made with kidney beans, bell peppers and onions. There’s also a Chili Mac Bowl, made with hearty beef chili with kidney beans, bell peppers and onions topped with our creamy, three-cheese mac. “Highly recommend the fireball – meatball sub with chili. You have to eat it immediately though.. otherwise the bread becomes quite soggy,” one diner said.

McAlister’s

McAlister’s Chili is made “filled with beef, beef and more beef to give it a hearty flavor that will warm your heart,” the chain says. “I love their chili for this reason. I don’t like beans because of the texture. Their chili is very texture issue friendly. And It does tastes good! You can add cheese and sour cream, you just have to ask for it. And try it in a bread bowl. Yummy!” one fan said.

Culver’s

George’s Chili at Culver’s is a thing of beauty. “Many a cold winter day, Craig’s dad spent perfecting his now-signature creation—a hearty, medium-spicy chili con carne, made with simmered homestyle beef, diced tomatoes, dark red kidney beans, peppers, onion and celery, along with a secret blend of peppery spices,” the chain says about this delectable side dish.