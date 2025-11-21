5 Chain Restaurants Where the Wagyu Beef Tastes Like Luxury

Wagyu is one of the most expensive cuts of meat for good reason—this incredibly luxurious steak has unparalleled richness and flavor thanks to the beautiful marbling, resulting in the most tender, melt-in-your mouth texture and taste. This is no ordinary beef and carries no ordinary price tag, so depending on country of origin and how it’s graded you can expect a high price tag. Many upscale steakhouses and restaurants serve wagyu, but a handful serve up wagyu so delicious it’s worth every cent. Here are five chain restaurants where the wagyu tastes like pure luxury.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse offers guests a Wagyu Ribeye and Filet Mignon, or Wagyu Meatballs made with Marinara, Crème Fraîche, and Basil Pesto. There’s also Wagyu Beef Dumplings made with Sweet Chili Sauce, Scallion, Sesame Seeds. “Had my first steak ever ( 14 oz. Waygu Westholme Ribeye) and it was amazing,” one happy diner said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has beautiful premium 21-day-aged Wagyu Ancho (Ribeye) and Wagyu New York Strip. For those who want something even more special, the Wagyu Porterhouse is a decadent premium graded 30oz. bone-in cut that includes both a New York Strip and Filet, also aged for 21 days.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhous

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is spectacular. The Japanese A5 Wagyu Strip comes from Kagoshima Prefecture and is served rare with a sizzling hot stone experience, miso glaze, grated horseradish and artisanal salt. The Australian Carrara Wagyu Strip served with black garlic miso glaze and grated horseradish.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has Japanese A5 Wagyu Steak on the menu, as delicious as you would expect for this upscale restaurant. “NEW to our menu – Crispy Rice with A5 Wagyu Beef!” the chain shared on Instagram. “Omg this is so good,” one person responded.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse has some delicious Wagyu options on the menu. Guests can enjoy the Australian Flat Iron or Japanese A5 Strip, but the STK Board is where things start to get really special: This showstopper of an entrée consists of Australian Wagyu Carrera Tomahawk, roasted bone marrow, street corn salsa, and STK bold & bearnaise sauces.