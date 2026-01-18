5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Club Subs, According to Diners

Diners say these chain restaurants nail the classic club sub with standout meats, bread, and balance.

A classic club sub is one of those deceptively simple sandwiches diners judge a restaurant by. Because it is so simple (chicken/turkey/ham and bacon, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo) the ingredients and bread have to be outstanding. A basic club is a fan-favorite menu item for good reason—it’s delicious, filling, and a staple sandwich when you want something special. So where are the best ones to be found? Here are five chain restaurants with the most delicious club subs, according to fans.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs Club on a Sub is made with smoked turkey breast, honey ham, crispy bacon, and melted Monterey Jack, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “Love the Club sub with that Virginia ham, smoked turkey, peppercorn bacon & all the fixings!” one diner shared.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Club Sub is made with Applewood smoked bacon, turkey, ham, and provolone, topped with mayo, and “the kind of club you want to belong to”, the chain says. “I have some strong feelings about Jersey Mikes. First, I do like their club sandwich. I’d even have it Mike’s Way, if you skip all or at least most of the mayo,” one fan recommended. “Occasionally I might sub out the tomatoes for pickles. But in any case, you have to eat it in the store before it becomes a soggy mess. If you take it home, get only half ‘juice'”.

Cheba Hut

The Kali Mist sub at Cheba Hut is a Spicy Club diners rave about, made with roasted turkey breast, bacon, chipotle mayo, jalapeño, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Shake & House dressing. “The Kali Mist might be the best sandwich I’ve ever had,” one diner said. “The chipotle mayo is amazing. And they cut the sandwich in half for my girlfriend and I without asking! Very sweet.”

Quiznos

Despite closing locations, Quiznos still hit the spot with sandwiches like the Ultimate Turkey Club, made with oven roasted turkey breast and crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, and served toasted. “Went to visit Quiznos for the last time. I got a pepperoni and turkey sub sandwich, and once again it tasted amazing!” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cousins Subs

The Classic Club at Cousins Subs is made with ham, turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oregano, and mayo. “I used to go to Cousins Subs a lot as a kid and college student in Milwaukee and I spent some time this summer going to this location trying the ‘classic’ menu,” one diner shared. “I tried quite a few and settled on my favorites as #2 Italian and the Club as my #1 go-to sandwich. I tried a few others, but stuck with the classic Club because it was the one I liked as a teen and twenty-something, and it is in my view the “classic” and best all around Cousin’s sub.”