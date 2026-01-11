Diners reveal which chain restaurants are serving the most satisfying steak and cheese subs.

There is something about steak and cheese on a sub roll that just hits the spot. Whether it’s a steak-and-cheese melt or the popular Philly Cheesesteak, there’s a simple elegance in the bread-meat-cheese combo when each element is executed well. I live in Philadelphia, a city where you wouldn’t dare feast on a steak and cheese sub at a chain. However, when I am in other parts of the country, and chains are the only option, there are a few spots diners recommend for a steak-and-cheese sub. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the best steak-and-cheese subs, according to diners.

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs serves griddled steak with melted cheese on great bread. “I prefer Penn Stations. Its a grease bomb. Just as the Philly was intended to be,” one diner writes. “Penn station blows the two away. Firehouse is better for more traditional sub, but a little pricey for what you get… and Jersey Mike’s is kind of a close third- better selection than the other two, but the quality isn’t there,” another agrees.

Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese

With generous portions and savory layers, Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is another solid option. While “a little on the pricey side,” Capriotti’s cheesesteaks are “very good,” according to diners across the country. There is the Classic Cheesesteak with grilled steak, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions, or the upgraded American Wagyu Cheesesteak made with 100% American Wagyu Prime Grade Beef from Snake River Farms, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions. Add hot or sweet peppers to either.

Potbelly Steak & Cheese

In 2025, Potbelly added a Prime Rib Steak sandwich to the menu, with “tender sliced prime rib steak, swiss, housemade caramelized onions, garlic aioli,” they write on the menu. “Our fans expect a high-quality sandwich experience from us, and when they asked us for a craveable steak sandwich, we made sure we delivered,” director of consumer insights and innovation Eric Chenel said in a statement when the chain added it. “We loaded this sandwich with high-quality prime rib steak and the perfect complimentary ingredients for a steak sandwich experience that is sure to stand out. And, like all of our sandwiches, it’s oven-toasted to perfection at 500 degrees.”

Firehouse Subs Steak & Cheese

Firehouse Subs are “slept on” and deserve to be on the list of the best sandwiches, and that includes the steak and cheese sub, piled high with slices of sauteed steak, carmelized onions, bell peppers melted provolone, and all the fixings. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Jersey Mike’s Steak & Cheese

Jersey Mike’s is one of the best sandwich chains in the country, “and it’s not even close,” one responded. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. What makes it so great? A Redditor notes that it’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. “This famous Philly cheesesteak is the real deal. It’s grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Charleys Philly Cheesesteak

Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, selected Charleys as the best among fast-food cheesesteaks. The fast food chain “likes to marry traditional cheesesteak components with ingredients more synonymous with a hoagie–another Philadelphia-born sandwich type. This means its combination of steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese is additionally topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle for a diverse flavor and bold experience.” The sandwich is delicious, “from bun to pickle, with the meat standing as the most impressive component,” she continues. “The steak blends with the mushrooms, peppers, and onions, creating a stuffed pepper-like filling that’s flavorful with plenty of umami notes. I also very much enjoy the veggie toppings here. The lettuce, tomatoes, and even the pickle provide a touch of freshness to something that’s mostly heavy and oily. Plus, the hoagie roll is to die for. Similar to a soft and fluffy French baguette, I could eat it all by itself. I guess Charleys really has cracked the cheesesteak code and I’m happy to report the chain is worthy of its ambitious name.”