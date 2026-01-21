5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Country Ham, According to Diners

From classic Southern breakfasts to diner staples, diners reveal where country ham shines.

Anything that’s challenging, or high effort to make from scratch at home is worth splurging on at a restaurant occasionally. Maybe you just don’t feel like cooking an entire roast from scratch, or glazing and baking tender, perfectly cooked country ham. Let the experts do it for you at these 5 chain restaurants that fans say has some of the best country ham, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel often comes up in conversation when it comes to delicious breakfast food from chain restaurants. “Cracker Barrel is my favorite all-time place to eat anywhere they have a location. As usual I ordered the Country Boy breakfast with country ham. This time it was the largest piece of ham I’ve ever had. It filled the entire plate. It was fantastic. Great atmosphere,” a reviewer said.

Waffle House

When dining out for breakfast in the south, or looking for late night bites, nothing truly beats the Waffle House. Fans point out that you can get delicious country ham there, too. “My unit 100% has country ham, it’s not very popular and it doesn’t show on the menu but we do have it,” a reviewer said. “Even though it was not shown on their menu they still serve very good country ham. We both had hash browns with onions and I had fried egg and my wife had scrambled eggs,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor.

Denny’s

Denny’s has not only maintained its quality, but some diners (like my fiance and his dad) say it seems like the restaurant has even improved over time, continuing to serve solid breakfast options to their customers. “Good solid breakfast. I had the Lumberjack Slam…substituted red potatoes with onions for hash browns, shelled eggs were scrambled and fluffy..as were the pancakes,” a reviewer said. “The bacon, ham and sausage were flavorful.”

IHOP

IHOP is the spot to go if you’re looking for classic Breakfast Samplers with a little bit of everything, including hash browns, pork sausage, bacon, eggs, pancakes, and of course, ham. “Good and tasty affordable breakfast,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “I really like the Breakfast Sampler combo as it has a bit of everything: pancakes, eggs, sausages, ham, bacon and hash browns.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans comes in handy when customers are looking for options like the Big Wrangler Breakfast, complete with biscuits loaded with sausage gravy, eggs topped with cheese and green onion, bacon, home fries, and of course, delicious flavorful ham that diners love. “We always get extra gravy for the turkey dinners and sometimes we get a side of ham because the ham is phenomenal or we get extra turkey,” a comment on Facebook said.