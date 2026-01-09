5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Country Ham, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving salty, smoky country ham that truly delivers.

Country ham is a Southern classic—salty, smoky, and full of flavor that turns any breakfast or brunch into a memorable meal. While small local diners serve up legendary versions, some chain restaurants have mastered it, earning praise from chefs who know their cured meats. From thick-cut slices to inventive sandwiches, these five chains are serving up country ham that Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, says stands out from the rest.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Country ham is a signature item at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Whether you love it in your omelets, paired with grits or on the side, it’s a fan favorite. They offer a traditional, dry-cured, bone-in slice that has the genuine salty, smoky and powerfully flavourful. It is the most dependable chain option for this specialty since it sets the standard for traditional Southern cooking and is always commended for its authentic flavour, says Chef Corrie.

Waffle House

It’s not hard to find a Waffle House in the South and it’s a go-to for breakfast, but the 24-hour diner also serves ham for dinner, which people love as well. “Country-style ham has developed a fan base at Waffle House, which is a cherished legacy,” says Chef Corrie. He explains, “They serve it in their traditional breakfast combos or as a hearty side dish. The ham stands out as a huge, grilled steak with a strong smoky flavor, which regulars highly suggest. Its huge portion and authentic flavour make it a popular reason to visit the chain in addition to the famous waffles.”

Shari’s Café and Pies

Shari’s Cafe & Pies, popular in the Pacific Northwest, has a dependable and flavourful country ham steak on their all-day breakfast menu. According to Chef Corrie, “While significantly less common outside of the South, their take obtains high reviews for thorough treatment and preparation, making it a palatable and gratifying option for people wanting this Southern specialty in other areas.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Huddle House

Located in the Southeast, Huddle House offers a typical, salty and savory country ham that is a must-try. “It’s a typical item among their extensive breakfast combos, valued for its original flavour and significant quantity,” says Chef Corrie. “Huddle House is a must-visit for reliable, smoked country ham in a casual diner setting.”

Bob Evans

Beloved for its comforting, “farm-fresh” American breakfast served all day, Bob Evans has a loyal fanbase for its consistent, straightforward food with a touch of tradition. “Bob Evans’ brand is built around filling farm-style breakfasts, and Farmhouse Country Ham is a staple,” says Chef Corrie. “Menus describe it as a ‘generous slice,’ but it is particularly the dry-cured style, which provides a classic, savory, and salty flavor that perfectly matches their farmhouse image.”