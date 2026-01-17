5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Stuffed Peppers, According to Diners

Flavorful, shareable, and worth ordering.

Whether you’re looking to indulge in stuffed peppers as a main dish or a side, stuffed peppers are a delicious option to pass around the table and share. From deep fried, fresh roasted peppers stuffed with meat, to spicy Hungarian hots or jalapenos loaded with cheese, they make a great dish to share. According to diners, these 5 chains have some delicious stuffed peppers worth tasting.

Murray’s

Delis are generally good for having fresh, fun snacks like Murray’s Hot & Sweet Peppers Stuffed With Cheese. “Murray’s Hot & Sweet Peppers Stuffed With Cheese [packs] a punch of flavor,” the website says. These peppers have some spice, that’s calmed by a mix of cheeses like feta, cream cheese, and mizithra. “While you would be perfectly happy enjoying these stuffed peppers on their own, I really love them wrapped up in a fatty slice of hot sopressata,” a customer said on their website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuy’s Tex-Mex

An order of À La Carte Relleno from Chuy’s Tex-Mex is the perfect blend of flavors and a little heat from the green chiles. Served with their signature sauce, the roasted, fresh Anaheim peppers are packed with chicken or cheese, with green onion, green chiles, green onions & plenty of cilantro. “First time checking out the chile relleno at Chuy’s. This whole meal did not disappoint! The chile verde sauce on the enchilada was delicious, and the boom boom sauce on the relleno,” a review said on Facebook.

Arby’s

Arby’s has more than just good roast beef, with their sides winning over many. “Arby’s wins my vote,” a commenter said. “Seconded. Arby’s with the bronco berry sauce,” another said, followed by a third saying “dude their bronco berry sauce is insanely good.” The Branco sauce at Arby’s is a sweet sauce with a little heat that they tend to serve with the peppers and the mozzarella sticks (also incredible).

Anchor Bar

Anchor Bar, a chain around New York State, has stuffed, spicy Hungarian peppers on the menu, loaded up with plenty of cheeses and baked until tender and the cheese is melty. The peppers are served with garlic toast to calm the heat. “My stuffed pepper was completely delicious. The sauce is top notch. Without question, I would go back anytime,” a reviewer said on Yelp.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. has stuffed and fried, jalapeno popper bites filled with cheddar cheese and served with some of their Buttermilk Ranch on the side for dunking. “Fast service, friendly employees, very good food, especially the jalapeño poppers…they are awesome,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor.