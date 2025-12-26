2 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sausage and Peppers, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants that serve sausage and peppers with standout flavor.

Sausage and peppers is a classic for a reason. When done right, it’s a perfect balance of juicy, well-seasoned sausage and tender, caramelized peppers, brought together with just enough richness and spice. But while the dish may seem simple, not every version lives up to its potential. To separate the good from the truly great, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis to reveal his favorite spots for the popular dish. Here’s his top two picks.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a delicious sausage and peppers flatbread on their lunch menu that Chef Dennis raves about. ”Carrabba’s sausage and peppers flatbread has a very rustic and rich profile, which works in its favor,” he says. “Their sausage has a stronger seasoning profile, and the peppers often keep a bit more bite, giving the dish texture instead of turning it into a soft sauté. I like that the flavors are more pronounced, especially when the sausage picks up char from the grill.” Chef Dennis adds, “That grilled element adds depth you don’t always get in chain restaurants. It feels less like a side dish and more like something that could easily stand on its own with good bread or over pasta.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

Known for its wide-ranging menu and of course, famous cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory has two dishes with sausage and peppers–Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo and Jambalaya Hash & Eggs. Chef Dennis is a fan of both, and the chain has an elevated approach to their sausage and peppers. “Their sausage is well-seasoned and slightly smoky, while the peppers keep a little bite and freshness to contrast the richness of the meat,” he says. “The combination of onions, peppers, and a light tomato-based sauce gives the dish depth and a robust flavor profile. Showing that even a classic comfort dish can be thoughtfully executed in a chain setting.”

What to Look for When Ordering Sausage and Peppers

A standout sausage and peppers dish is more than just about seasoning and how it’s cooked. According to Chef Dennis, “‘A good sausage and peppers dish ultimately comes down to balance and timing.” He explains, “The sausage needs enough heat to develop real browning, so it stays juicy and flavorful, not steamed or boiled. The peppers and onions should be cooked until they’re soft and slightly caramelized, which brings out their natural sweetness and lets them complement the richness of the sausage.” Chef Dennis adds, “When everything is cooked together long enough for the flavors to mix, you end up with a dish that tastes simple, comforting, and complete rather than rushed or one-note.”