5 Chains Restaurants With the Best Wine List, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which chain restaurants offer the most impressive wine lists for pairing with dinner.

There’s nothing better than going to dinner and enjoying a good meal and a glass of wine. It’s the ultimate way to unwind after a long day, celebrate a special occasion or just treat yourself. While a lot of chains have a wine list, many are basic at best. But there’s a handful that offer an extensive selection that pairs perfectly with your dish.

“What makes a good wine list is a balance of famous and popular labels and new discoveries that are authentic and have personality,” says Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

Chef Rena explains, “It should be a well-rounded list that caters to various budgets without sacrificing quality, with wine options that are in the same price range as the average entrée. A great wine list should have options that are easy to navigate, organized by flavor profile (like light to heavy) or by region, helping diners make informed choices.”

Here’s the top five chains with the best wine lists, according to chefs.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a reliable steakhouse that is classy and indulgent, but without risk. You know what you’re getting–a great experience.

According to Chef Rena, “The wine list at Capital Grille is especially good because it is designed to match its dry-aged steaks, featuring Bordeaux and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignons alongside unique Italian bargains like Barolo. They have a huge selection of wine with over 350 curated selections ranging from $40 to over $1,200, so they cater to every budget.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

There’s many reasons to love Ruth’s Chris Steak House, but one of the biggest draws is that iconic moment when your steak is served piping hot on a sizzling plate. It’s theatrical and makes the meal feel special. And it also has an exceptional wine list, according to Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table.

“Ruth’s Chris has a deep wine list with a strong focus on reds, especially Cabernet Sauvignon and other steak-friendly wines,” she says. “The list includes a wide range of producers and price points, so it works whether you’re ordering a single glass or a full bottle. The selection is clearly built to support the food.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar delivers high-quality steaks, a standout wine program, comfortable upscale ambiance, and thoughtful service—all of which makes meals there feel special and worth it.

“Fleming’s puts a lot of emphasis on its wine program, with a broad selection of both domestic and international bottles,” says Buchanan. “The list is well-organized and easy to navigate, and there are plenty of by-the-glass options alongside higher-end bottles.”

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 offers a dining experience that feels elevated, seasonal, and approachable—a step above typical chain restaurants, but still relaxed and comfortable.

“Seasons 52 regularly rotates its wine list, keeping the selection fresh and interesting,” Buchanan says. “The focus leans toward lighter styles and seasonal options, with a mix of well-known labels and smaller producers. The list feels intentional without being overwhelming.”

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill delivers fresh, well-prepared seafood with bold flavors (especially the iconic Bang Bang Shrimp), a varied menu, a welcoming yet slightly upscale vibe, and good drinks — all of which feel special without being too formal.

“Bonefish Grill’s wine list covers a wide range of styles, from crisp whites to lighter reds,” Buchanan explains. “The selection is approachable but still varied, making it easy to find something that fits different dishes without digging through a massive list.”