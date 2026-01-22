These steakhouse chains are known for huge portions of classic dishes that leave diners full and happy.

I am a sucker for steakhouse classics. Aside from a great piece of meat, I love a good wedge salad with a bread basket, potatoes (my go-to order is au gratin), and usually some type of green, like asparagus or creamed spinach. Luckily, when I am having a steakhouse craving, there are options at every price point, places I know I can go and walk out full and likely with leftovers. Here are 5 steakhouse chain restaurants serving steakhouse classics in massive portions.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Lobster tails, oysters, and massive steaks are always on the menu at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, where fine dining is on the agenda. In addition to all your favorite steakhouse dishes, including a wedge salad, Caesar salad, au gratin potatoes, and lobster mac and cheese, the chain also has unique offerings, including sushi.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris is a classic steakhouse that has been a favorite for decades since its opening in New Orleans in 1965. No matter where in the world you are, you will receive a high-quality USDA Prime steak, aged wet to ensure tenderness and flavor without freezing. The brand earns the top spot due to several factors, including its devotion to high-quality beef, consistency, and high-class service. The sides are also massive and totally perfect, according to diners.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille may not be cheap, but I’ve never left the swanky steakhouse hungry. In addition to its massive steaks, including a 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye for $77, expertly carved by their in-house butcher, and a 24-ounce Dry-Aged Porterhouse, the sides and salad are large and legendary. Creamed Spinach, Au Gratin Potatoes, and Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese are a few of my go-tos.

Longhorn Steakhouse

While LongHorn isn’t as upscale as other steakhouses, the chain offers delicious food at a great value. I am a regular customer at my local restaurant, and I always joke that while it isn’t the best steak I’ve ever had, I’ve definitely paid twice as much for a steak that isn’t nearly as good. I usually order the 6-ounce filet, which comes with two sides for under $25. I’ve never left hungry. “I got the 20 oz outlaw ribeye at Longhorn and was shocked at the quality and how well it was prepared,” one Redditor wrote. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” another says.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse offers high-end steaks comparable to those at more expensive steakhouses at a more affordable price. This is where I take the kids when I want a good steak but don’t want to pay Ruth’s Chris or Capital Grille prices. Your steak also comes with excellent service. “Fleming’s is my go to” one Redditor says.